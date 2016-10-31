Oct 31 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the third and final Test between Pakistan and West Indies on Monday in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates Pakistan 1st innings (Overnight: 255-8) S. Aslam c Holder b Bishoo 74 Az. Ali c K. Brathwaite b Gabriel 0 A. Shafiq lbw b Gabriel 0 Y. Khan c Johnson b Chase 51 Misbah-ul-Haq c Dowrich b Bishoo 53 S. Ahmed b Gabriel 51 M. Nawaz st Dowrich b Bishoo 6 W. Riaz lbw b Bishoo 4 Y. Shah b Joseph 12 M. Amir b Joseph 20 Z. Babar not out 1 Extras (lb-4 nb-4 w-1) 9 Total (all out, 90.5 overs) 281 Fall of wickets: 1-1 Az. Ali,2-1 A. Shafiq,3-107 Y. Khan,4-150 S. Aslam,5-230 Misbah-ul-Haq,6-242 M. Nawaz,7-248 S. Ahmed,8-248 W. Riaz,9-280 M. Amir,10-281 Y. Shah Bowling S. Gabriel 21 - 1 - 67 - 3(nb-2) A. Joseph 16.5 - 5 - 57 - 2(nb-2 w-1) J. Holder 12 - 4 - 29 - 0 R. Chase 20 - 5 - 47 - 1 D. Bishoo 21 - 3 - 77 - 4 West Indies 1st innings K. Brathwaite not out 95 L. Johnson lbw b Riaz 1 Da. Bravo c Amir b Babar 11 M. Samuels lbw b Shah 0 J. Blackwood c Shafiq b Amir 23 R. Chase c Y. Khan b Amir 50 S. Dowrich b Riaz 47 J. Holder not out 6 Extras (lb-6 nb-5) 11 Total (for 6 wickets, 78 overs) 244 Fall of wickets: 1-6 L. Johnson,2-32 Da. Bravo,3-38 M. Samuels,4-68 J. Blackwood,5-151 R. Chase,6-234 S. Dowrich To bat: D. Bishoo, S. Gabriel, A. Joseph Bowling M. Amir 17 - 4 - 44 - 2(nb-2) W. Riaz 16 - 0 - 65 - 2(nb-3) Y. Shah 18 - 2 - 56 - 1 Z. Babar 17 - 3 - 45 - 1 M. Nawaz 4 - 0 - 12 - 0 Az. Ali 6 - 0 - 16 - 0 Referees Match referee: Jeff Crowe Umpire: Ian Gould Umpire: Paul Reiffel TV umpire: Richard Illingworth