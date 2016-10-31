Oct 31 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the third and final Test between Pakistan and West Indies on Monday in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Pakistan 1st innings (Overnight: 255-8)
S. Aslam c Holder b Bishoo 74
Az. Ali c K. Brathwaite b Gabriel 0
A. Shafiq lbw b Gabriel 0
Y. Khan c Johnson b Chase 51
Misbah-ul-Haq c Dowrich b Bishoo 53
S. Ahmed b Gabriel 51
M. Nawaz st Dowrich b Bishoo 6
W. Riaz lbw b Bishoo 4
Y. Shah b Joseph 12
M. Amir b Joseph 20
Z. Babar not out 1
Extras (lb-4 nb-4 w-1) 9
Total (all out, 90.5 overs) 281
Fall of wickets: 1-1 Az. Ali,2-1 A. Shafiq,3-107 Y. Khan,4-150 S. Aslam,5-230 Misbah-ul-Haq,6-242 M. Nawaz,7-248 S. Ahmed,8-248 W. Riaz,9-280 M. Amir,10-281 Y. Shah
Bowling
S. Gabriel 21 - 1 - 67 - 3(nb-2)
A. Joseph 16.5 - 5 - 57 - 2(nb-2 w-1)
J. Holder 12 - 4 - 29 - 0
R. Chase 20 - 5 - 47 - 1
D. Bishoo 21 - 3 - 77 - 4
West Indies 1st innings
K. Brathwaite not out 95
L. Johnson lbw b Riaz 1
Da. Bravo c Amir b Babar 11
M. Samuels lbw b Shah 0
J. Blackwood c Shafiq b Amir 23
R. Chase c Y. Khan b Amir 50
S. Dowrich b Riaz 47
J. Holder not out 6
Extras (lb-6 nb-5) 11
Total (for 6 wickets, 78 overs) 244
Fall of wickets: 1-6 L. Johnson,2-32 Da. Bravo,3-38 M. Samuels,4-68 J. Blackwood,5-151 R. Chase,6-234 S. Dowrich
To bat: D. Bishoo, S. Gabriel, A. Joseph
Bowling
M. Amir 17 - 4 - 44 - 2(nb-2)
W. Riaz 16 - 0 - 65 - 2(nb-3)
Y. Shah 18 - 2 - 56 - 1
Z. Babar 17 - 3 - 45 - 1
M. Nawaz 4 - 0 - 12 - 0
Az. Ali 6 - 0 - 16 - 0
Referees
Match referee: Jeff Crowe
Umpire: Ian Gould
Umpire: Paul Reiffel
TV umpire: Richard Illingworth