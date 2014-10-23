Oct 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the first Test between Pakistan and Australia on Thursday in Dubai, United Arab Emirates Pakistan 1st innings (Overnight: 219-4) A. Shehzad b Siddle 3 M. Hafeez lbw b Johnson 0 Az. Ali c Doolan b Johnson 53 Y. Khan lbw b Johnson 106 Misbah-ul-Haq c Johnson b Smith 69 A. Shafiq c M. Marsh b O'Keefe 89 S. Ahmed st Haddin b Lyon 109 Y. Shah c Rogers b O'Keefe 2 Z. Babar retired hurt R. Ali c Rogers b Lyon 0 I. Khan not out 0 Extras (b-2 lb-14) 16 Total (all out, 145 overs) 454 Fall of wickets: 1-1 M. Hafeez,2-7 A. Shehzad,3-115 Az. Ali,4-198 Y. Khan,5-291 Misbah-ul-Haq,6-415 A. Shafiq,7-442 Y. Shah,8-454 S. Ahmed,9-454 R. Ali Bowling M. Johnson 31 - 18 - 39 - 3 P. Siddle 24 - 11 - 50 - 1 S. O'Keefe 30 - 3 - 107 - 2 M. Marsh 17 - 4 - 44 - 0 N. Lyon 37 - 4 - 148 - 2 S. Smith 6 - 0 - 50 - 1 Australia 1st innings C. Rogers not out 31 D. Warner not out 75 Extras (b-4 lb-2 nb-1) 7 Total (for no loss, 31 overs) 113 Fall of wickets: To bat: A. Doolan, M. Clarke, S. Smith, M. Marsh, B. Haddin, M. Johnson, P. Siddle, S. O'Keefe, N. Lyon Bowling R. Ali 7 - 0 - 22 - 0 M. Hafeez 10 - 3 - 18 - 0 I. Khan 6 - 1 - 23 - 0 Z. Babar 5 - 0 - 25 - 0 Y. Shah 3 - 0 - 19 - 0(nb-1) Referees Umpire: Marais Erasmus Umpire: Richard Kettleborough TV umpire: Nigel Llong Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle