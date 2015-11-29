Nov 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play on the third day in the third and final Test between Australia and New Zealand on Sunday in Adelaide, Australia New Zealand 1st innings 202 (T. Latham 50) Australia 1st innings 224 (P. Nevill 66, S. Smith 53) New Zealand 2nd innings (Overnight: 116-5) T. Latham c Nevill b Hazlewood 10 M. Guptill c M. Marsh b Hazlewood 17 K. Williamson c Nevill b M. Marsh 9 R. Taylor lbw b Hazlewood 32 B. McCullum lbw b M. Marsh 20 M. Santner st Nevill b Lyon 45 B. Watling c Smith b Hazlewood 7 M. Craig c Nevill b Hazlewood 15 D. Bracewell not out 27 T. Southee c Lyon b M. Marsh 13 T. Boult b Hazlewood 5 Extras (b-6 lb-2) 8 Total (all out, 62.5 overs) 208 Fall of wickets: 1-29 M. Guptill,2-32 T. Latham,3-52 K. Williamson,4-84 B. McCullum,5-98 R. Taylor,6-116 B. Watling,7-140 M. Craig,8-175 M. Santner,9-192 T. Southee,10-208 T. Boult Bowling J. Hazlewood 24.5 - 5 - 70 - 6 P. Siddle 14 - 6 - 35 - 0 M. Marsh 14 - 2 - 59 - 3 N. Lyon 10 - 1 - 36 - 1 Australia 2nd innings (Target: 187 runs) D. Warner c Southee b Bracewell 35 J. Burns lbw b Boult 11 S. Smith lbw b Boult 14 A. Voges c Southee b Boult 28 S. Marsh c Taylor b Boult 49 M. Marsh c Williamson b Santner 28 P. Nevill c Watling b Boult 10 P. Siddle not out 9 M. Starc not out 0 Extras (lb-2 w-1) 3 Total (for 7 wickets, 51 overs) 187 Fall of wickets: 1-34 J. Burns,2-62 D. Warner,3-66 S. Smith,4-115 A. Voges,5-161 M. Marsh,6-176 S. Marsh,7-185 P. Nevill Did not bat: J. Hazlewood, N. Lyon Bowling T. Southee 16 - 1 - 58 - 0 T. Boult 16 - 3 - 60 - 5(w-1) D. Bracewell 11 - 2 - 37 - 1 M. Craig 6 - 0 - 22 - 0 M. Santner 2 - 0 - 8 - 1 Referees Umpire: Richard Illingworth Umpire: Sundaram Ravi TV umpire: Nigel Llong Match referee: Roshan Mahanama Result: Australia won by 3 wickets