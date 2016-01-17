Jan 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard in the third One Day International between Australia and India on Sunday in Melbourne, Australia
India Innings
Ro. Sharma c Wade b Richardson 6
S. Dhawan b Hastings 68
V. Kohli c Bailey b Hastings 117
A. Rahane c Maxwell b Hastings 50
M. Dhoni c Maxwell b Hastings 23
G. Mann b Faulkner 8
R. Jadeja not out 6
R. Dhawan not out 3
Extras (lb-5 w-9) 14
Total (for 6 wickets, 50 overs) 295
Fall of wickets: 1-15 Ro. Sharma,2-134 S. Dhawan,3-243 A. Rahane,4-265 V. Kohli,5-274 G. Mann,6-288 M. Dhoni
Did not bat: I. Sharma, U. Yadav, B. Sran
Bowling
K. Richardson 10 - 0 - 48 - 1(w-2)
J. Hastings 10 - 0 - 58 - 4(w-1)
J. Faulkner 10 - 0 - 63 - 1(w-3)
S. Boland 9 - 0 - 63 - 0(w-1)
G. Maxwell 9 - 0 - 46 - 0
M. Marsh 2 - 0 - 12 - 0
Australia Innings
S. Marsh c Dhoni b I. Sharma 62
A. Finch c Dhoni b U. Yadav 21
S. Smith c Rahane b Jadeja 41
G. Bailey st Dhoni b Jadeja 23
G. Maxwell c S. Dhawan b U. Yadav 96
M. Marsh run out (U. Yadav, Dhoni) 17
M. Wade c S. Dhawan b I. Sharma 6
J. Faulkner not out 21
J. Hastings not out 0
Extras (lb-3 nb-1 w-5) 9
Total (for 7 wickets, 48.5 overs) 296
Fall of wickets: 1-48 A. Finch,2-112 S. Smith,3-150 G. Bailey,4-167 S. Marsh,5-204 M. Marsh,6-215 M. Wade,7-295 G. Maxwell
Did not bat: K. Richardson, S. Boland
Bowling
U. Yadav 9.5 - 0 - 68 - 2(nb-1 w-1)
B. Sran 8 - 0 - 63 - 0(w-2)
I. Sharma 10 - 0 - 53 - 2(w-1)
R. Dhawan 6 - 0 - 33 - 0
G. Mann 5 - 0 - 27 - 0
R. Jadeja 10 - 0 - 49 - 2(w-1)
Referees
Umpire: Simon Fry
Umpire: Richard Kettleborough
TV umpire: Mick Martell
Match referee: Jeff Crowe
Result: Australia won by 3 wickets