June 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day in the second and final Test between England and New Zealand on Monday in Leeds, England New Zealand 1st innings 350 (L. Ronchi 88, T. Latham 84; S. Broad 5-109) England 1st innings 350 (A. Lyth 107, A. Cook 75; T. Southee 4-83) New Zealand 2nd innings (Overnight: 338-6) T. Latham c Buttler b Broad 3 M. Guptill c Root b Wood 70 K. Williamson c Buttler b Broad 6 R. Taylor c Stokes b Wood 48 B. McCullum lbw b Wood 55 B. Watling c Root b Anderson 120 L. Ronchi c Buttler b Anderson 31 M. Craig not out 58 T. Southee c Anderson b Ali 40 M. Henry not out 12 Extras (b-4 lb-6 w-1) 11 Total (for 8 wickets declared, 91 overs) 454 Fall of wickets: 1-15 T. Latham,2-23 K. Williamson,3-122 R. Taylor,4-141 M. Guptill,5-262 B. McCullum,6-315 L. Ronchi,7-368 B. Watling,8-435 T. Southee Did not bat: T. Boult Bowling J. Anderson 23 - 4 - 96 - 2(w-1) S. Broad 16 - 1 - 94 - 2 M. Wood 19 - 2 - 97 - 3 B. Stokes 12 - 1 - 61 - 0 M. Ali 16 - 0 - 73 - 1 J. Root 5 - 0 - 23 - 0 England 2nd innings (Target: 455 runs) A. Lyth not out 24 A. Cook not out 18 Extras (lb-1 w-1) 2 Total (for no loss, 13 overs) 44 Fall of wickets: To bat: G. Ballance, I. Bell, J. Root, B. Stokes, J. Buttler, M. Ali, S. Broad, M. Wood, J. Anderson Bowling T. Boult 7 - 0 - 20 - 0 T. Southee 3 - 1 - 13 - 0(w-1) M. Craig 1 - 0 - 1 - 0 M. Henry 2 - 0 - 9 - 0 Referees Umpire: Sundaram Ravi Umpire: Rod Tucker TV umpire: Marais Erasmus Match referee: David Boon