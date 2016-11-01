UPDATE 1-Cricket-Australia seal series 4-1 after record Warner-Head stand
Nov 1 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the third and final Test between Pakistan and West Indies on Tuesday in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates Pakistan 1st innings 281 (S. Aslam 74, Misbah-ul-Haq 53, Y. Khan 51, S. Ahmed 51; D. Bishoo 4-77) West Indies 1st innings (Overnight: 244-6) K. Brathwaite not out 142 L. Johnson lbw b Riaz 1 Da. Bravo c Amir b Babar 11 M. Samuels lbw b Shah 0 J. Blackwood c Shafiq b Amir 23 R. Chase c Y. Khan b Amir 50 S. Dowrich b Riaz 47 J. Holder b Amir 16 D. Bishoo c S. Ahmed b Riaz 27 A. Joseph c Shah b Riaz 6 S. Gabriel c S. Ahmed b Riaz 0 Extras (lb-6 nb-8) 14 Total (all out, 115.4 overs) 337 Fall of wickets: 1-6 L. Johnson,2-32 Da. Bravo,3-38 M. Samuels,4-68 J. Blackwood,5-151 R. Chase,6-234 S. Dowrich,7-263 J. Holder,8-323 D. Bishoo,9-333 A. Joseph,10-337 S. Gabriel Bowling M. Amir 25 - 5 - 71 - 3(nb-5) W. Riaz 26.4 - 1 - 88 - 5(nb-3) Y. Shah 26 - 2 - 80 - 1 Z. Babar 21 - 3 - 56 - 1 M. Nawaz 11 - 2 - 20 - 0 Az. Ali 6 - 0 - 16 - 0 Pakistan 2nd innings S. Aslam c Joseph b Holder 17 Az. Ali not out 45 A. Shafiq c Da. Bravo b Holder 0 Y. Khan c Dowrich b Holder 0 Misbah-ul-Haq c Bishoo b Chase 4 S. Ahmed not out 19 Extras (nb-2) 2 Total (for 4 wickets, 39 overs) 87 Fall of wickets: 1-37 S. Aslam,2-41 A. Shafiq,3-41 Y. Khan,4-48 Misbah-ul-Haq To bat: M. Nawaz, W. Riaz, Y. Shah, M. Amir, Z. Babar Bowling S. Gabriel 8 - 1 - 14 - 0(nb-2) A. Joseph 6 - 1 - 16 - 0 J. Holder 9 - 4 - 10 - 3 K. Brathwaite 1 - 0 - 5 - 0 R. Chase 13 - 1 - 39 - 1 D. Bishoo 2 - 0 - 3 - 0 Referees Match referee: Jeff Crowe Umpire: Ian Gould Umpire: Paul Reiffel TV umpire: Richard Illingworth
Jan 26 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the fifth and final One Day International between Australia and Pakistan on Thursday in Adelaide, Australia Australia won toss and decided to bat Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Steven Smith (capt), Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade, James Faulkner, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood Pakistan: Azhar Ali (capt), Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Umar Akmal, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Ria
CAPE TOWN, Jan 25 AB de Villiers's sparkling half century could not prevent Sri Lanka from snatching a five-wicket victory with one ball to spare as they capitalised on six dropped catches by South Africa in the third Twenty20 on Wednesday.