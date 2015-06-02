June 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth day in the second and final Test between England and New Zealand on Tuesday in Leeds, England New Zealand 1st innings 350 (L. Ronchi 88, T. Latham 84; S. Broad 5-109) England 1st innings 350 (A. Lyth 107, A. Cook 75; T. Southee 4-83) New Zealand 2nd innings 454 for 8 decl (B. Watling 120, M. Guptill 70, M. Craig 58no, B. McCullum 55) England 2nd innings (Overnight: 44-0; Target: 455 runs) A. Lyth c Ronchi b Boult 24 A. Cook lbw b Williamson 56 G. Ballance b Boult 6 I. Bell c Williamson b Craig 1 J. Root c Latham b Craig 0 B. Stokes c Ronchi b Williamson 29 J. Buttler lbw b Craig 73 M. Ali b Henry 2 S. Broad b Williamson 23 M. Wood c Craig b Southee 17 J. Anderson not out 8 Extras (b-12 lb-2 w-2) 16 Total (all out, 91.5 overs) 255 Fall of wickets: 1-47 A. Lyth,2-61 G. Ballance,3-62 I. Bell,4-62 J. Root,5-102 B. Stokes,6-141 A. Cook,7-153 M. Ali,8-188 S. Broad,9-230 M. Wood,10-255 J. Buttler Bowling T. Boult 23 - 4 - 61 - 2 T. Southee 18 - 7 - 43 - 1(w-1) M. Craig 31.5 - 12 - 73 - 3 M. Henry 12 - 2 - 49 - 1(w-1) K. Williamson 7 - 1 - 15 - 3 Referees Umpire: Sundaram Ravi Umpire: Rod Tucker TV umpire: Marais Erasmus Match referee: David Boon Result: New Zealand won by 199 runs