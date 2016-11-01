UPDATE 1-Cricket-Australia seal series 4-1 after record Warner-Head stand
* Babar, Sharjeel offer some resistance (Updates with Australia win)
Nov 1 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day in the first Test between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka on Tuesday in Harare, Zimbabwe Sri Lanka 1st innings 537 (U. Tharanga 110no, K. Perera 110, K. Silva 94, D. Karunaratne 56, A. Gunaratne 54; G. Cremer 4-142) Zimbabwe 1st innings 373 (G. Cremer 102no, P. Moor 79) Sri Lanka 2nd innings (Overnight: 5-0) D. Karunaratne c&b Mpofu 110 K. Silva b Mumba 7 K. Perera c H. Masakadza b Waller 17 K. Mendis c Cremer b Mumba 19 U. Tharanga c Moor b Mumba 1 D. de Silva c Waller b Mumba 64 A. Gunaratne not out 16 D. Perera not out 1 Extras (b-6 lb-5 nb-1) 12 Total (for 6 wickets, 61.5 overs) 247 Fall of wickets: 1-17 K. Silva,2-72 K. Perera,3-111 K. Mendis,4-117 U. Tharanga,5-211 D. Karunaratne,6-241 D. de Silva To bat: R. Herath, S. Lakmal, L. Kumara Bowling C. Mpofu 16 - 2 - 42 - 1 G. Cremer 14 - 0 - 67 - 0(nb-1) C. Mumba 11.5 - 2 - 50 - 4 D. Tiripano 8 - 0 - 33 - 0 M. Waller 5 - 0 - 17 - 1 S. Williams 1 - 0 - 5 - 0 H. Masakadza 6 - 1 - 22 - 0 Referees Umpire: Simon Fry Umpire: Ian Gould TV umpire: Jeremiah Matibiri Match referee: Chris Broad
Jan 26 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the fifth and final One Day International between Australia and Pakistan on Thursday in Adelaide, Australia Australia won toss and decided to bat Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Steven Smith (capt), Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade, James Faulkner, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood Pakistan: Azhar Ali (capt), Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Umar Akmal, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Ria
CAPE TOWN, Jan 25 AB de Villiers's sparkling half century could not prevent Sri Lanka from snatching a five-wicket victory with one ball to spare as they capitalised on six dropped catches by South Africa in the third Twenty20 on Wednesday.