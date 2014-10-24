Oct 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the second One Day International between New Zealand and South Africa on Friday in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand
South Africa Innings
H. Amla b Southee 119
Q. de Kock b McClenaghan 26
F. du Plessis c Ronchi b Neesham 67
A. de Villiers c Ronchi b Southee 37
J. Duminy lbw b Boult 19
D. Miller b Anderson 7
R. Rossouw c Guptill b Boult 0
V. Philander c Brownlie b McClenaghan 1
D. Steyn c Ronchi b Anderson 0
M. Morkel not out 0
I. Tahir not out 0
Extras (nb-2 w-4) 6
Total (for 9 wickets, 50 overs) 282
Fall of wickets: 1-56 Q. de Kock,2-169 F. du Plessis,3-235 A. de Villiers,4-257 H. Amla,5-279 J. Duminy,6-279 R. Rossouw,7-282 V. Philander,8-282 D. Steyn,9-282 D. Miller
Bowling
T. Boult 10 - 0 - 70 - 2(w-3)
T. Southee 10 - 1 - 50 - 2
M. McClenaghan 10 - 0 - 49 - 2(nb-2 w-1)
C. Anderson 4 - 1 - 30 - 2
D. Vettori 10 - 0 - 41 - 0
J. Neesham 4 - 0 - 32 - 1
M. Guptill 2 - 0 - 10 - 0
New Zealand Innings
M. Guptill c Rossouw b Philander 11
J. Neesham b M. Morkel 10
D. Brownlie b Steyn 20
T. Latham c Amla b de Villiers 16
B. McCullum lbw b Tahir 12
C. Anderson c Miller b Steyn 1
L. Ronchi c du Plessis b Philander 79
D. Vettori b Duminy 1
T. Southee b Tahir 5
T. Boult b de Villiers 10
M. McClenaghan not out 34
Extras (lb-3 nb-1 w-7) 11
Total (all out, 46.3 overs) 210
Fall of wickets: 1-25 M. Guptill,2-29 J. Neesham,3-61 T. Latham,4-65 D. Brownlie,5-69 C. Anderson,6-90 B. McCullum,7-95 D. Vettori,8-104 T. Southee,9-134 T. Boult,10-210 L. Ronchi
Bowling
D. Steyn 9 - 1 - 35 - 2(w-1)
V. Philander 7.3 - 0 - 27 - 2(nb-1)
M. Morkel 9 - 1 - 44 - 1(w-2)
J. Duminy 7 - 0 - 41 - 1(w-1)
A. de Villiers 6 - 0 - 28 - 2(w-2)
I. Tahir 8 - 0 - 32 - 2(w-1)
Referees
Umpire: Steve Davis
Umpire: Derek Walker
TV umpire: Rod Tucker
Match referee: Roshan Mahanama
Result: South Africa won by 72 runs