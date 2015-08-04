Cricket-Rain delays start of third New Zealand-South Africa test
WELLINGTON, March 25 Overnight rain has delayed the start of the third test between New Zealand and South Africa at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Saturday.
Aug 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the second One Day International between Zimbabwe and New Zealand on Tuesday in Harare, Zimbabwe Zimbabwe Innings H. Masakadza c Latham b McClenaghan 0 C. Chibhabha st Ronchi b Sodhi 42 C. Ervine b Elliott 12 R. Chakabva lbw b Sodhi 2 E. Chigumbura c Taylor b Elliott 5 S. Williams run out (Guptill) 26 S. Raza not out 100 G. Cremer c B. McCullum b Sodhi 5 P. Utseya c Ronchi b B. McCullum 0 T. Panyangara run out (Elliott, Ronchi) 33 Extras (lb-1 nb-1 w-8) 10 Total (for 9 wickets, 50 overs) 235 Fall of wickets: 1-3 H. Masakadza,2-42 C. Ervine,3-49 R. Chakabva,4-54 E. Chigumbura,5-68 C. Chibhabha,6-128 S. Williams,7-137 G. Cremer,8-146 P. Utseya,9-235 T. Panyangara Did not bat: C. Mpofu Bowling M. Henry 8 - 2 - 45 - 0(w-3) B. McCullum 10 - 0 - 38 - 1(w-2) M. McClenaghan 10 - 1 - 55 - 1(nb-1 w-3) G. Elliott 6 - 0 - 27 - 2 I. Sodhi 10 - 0 - 38 - 3 K. Williamson 6 - 0 - 31 - 0 New Zealand Innings M. Guptill not out 116 T. Latham not out 110 Extras (lb-1 w-9) 10 Total (for no loss, 42.2 overs) 236 Fall of wickets: Did not bat: K. Williamson, R. Taylor, G. Elliott, C. Munro, L. Ronchi, B. McCullum, M. Henry, M. McClenaghan, I. Sodhi Bowling C. Mpofu 7 - 1 - 37 - 0 T. Panyangara 6 - 0 - 30 - 0 S. Williams 5.2 - 0 - 36 - 0(w-5) G. Cremer 10 - 0 - 60 - 0(w-1) P. Utseya 10 - 0 - 46 - 0(w-1) S. Raza 2 - 0 - 17 - 0(w-2) H. Masakadza 2 - 0 - 9 - 0 Referees Umpire: Richard Illingworth Umpire: Jeremiah Matibiri TV umpire: Langton Rusere Match referee: David Boon Result: New Zealand won by 10 wickets
March 24 India have added fit-again fast bowler Mohammed Shami to their squad for the fourth and final test against Australia in Dharamsala, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said on Friday.