April 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the first Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan on Wednesday in Khulna, Bangladesh Bangladesh 1st innings (Overnight: 236-4) T. Iqbal c Az. Ali b Shah 25 I. Kayes c&b Hafeez 51 M. Haque lbw b Babar 80 Mahmudullah c S. Ahmed b Riaz 49 S. Al Hasan c Shafiq b Babar 25 M. Rahim c Misbah-ul-Haq b Shah 32 S. Sarkar c Shafiq b Hafeez 33 S. Hom not out 12 T. Islam b Shah 1 M. Shahid c Misbah-ul-Haq b Riaz 10 R. Hossain c S. Ahmed b Riaz 2 Extras (lb-5 nb-7) 12 Total (all out, 120 overs) 332 Fall of wickets: 1-52 T. Iqbal,2-92 I. Kayes,3-187 Mahmudullah,4-236 M. Haque,5-243 S. Al Hasan,6-305 S. Sarkar,7-310 M. Rahim,8-312 T. Islam,9-329 M. Shahid,10-332 R. Hossain Bowling J. Khan 16 - 2 - 40 - 0(nb-2) W. Riaz 26 - 7 - 55 - 3(nb-1) M. Hafeez 18 - 5 - 47 - 2 Z. Babar 32 - 3 - 99 - 2 Y. Shah 28 - 4 - 86 - 3 Pakistan 1st innings M. Hafeez not out 137 S. Aslam c Rahim b T. Islam 20 Az. Ali not out 65 Extras (lb-2 nb-3) 5 Total (for 1 wickets, 58 overs) 227 Fall of wickets: 1-50 S. Aslam To bat: Y. Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq, A. Shafiq, S. Ahmed, W. Riaz, Y. Shah, J. Khan, Z. Babar Bowling R. Hossain 11 - 0 - 50 - 0(nb-2) M. Shahid 7 - 0 - 29 - 0(nb-1) T. Islam 16 - 2 - 43 - 1 S. Hom 8 - 0 - 34 - 0 S. Al Hasan 12 - 0 - 57 - 0 Mahmudullah 2 - 0 - 9 - 0 S. Sarkar 1 - 0 - 2 - 0 M. Haque 1 - 0 - 1 - 0 Referees Umpire: Nigel Llong Umpire: Ranmore Martinesz TV umpire: Sharfuddoula Match referee: Jeff Crowe