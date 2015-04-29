April 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the first Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan on Wednesday in Khulna, Bangladesh
Bangladesh 1st innings (Overnight: 236-4)
T. Iqbal c Az. Ali b Shah 25
I. Kayes c&b Hafeez 51
M. Haque lbw b Babar 80
Mahmudullah c S. Ahmed b Riaz 49
S. Al Hasan c Shafiq b Babar 25
M. Rahim c Misbah-ul-Haq b Shah 32
S. Sarkar c Shafiq b Hafeez 33
S. Hom not out 12
T. Islam b Shah 1
M. Shahid c Misbah-ul-Haq b Riaz 10
R. Hossain c S. Ahmed b Riaz 2
Extras (lb-5 nb-7) 12
Total (all out, 120 overs) 332
Fall of wickets: 1-52 T. Iqbal,2-92 I. Kayes,3-187 Mahmudullah,4-236 M. Haque,5-243 S. Al Hasan,6-305 S. Sarkar,7-310 M. Rahim,8-312 T. Islam,9-329 M. Shahid,10-332 R. Hossain
Bowling
J. Khan 16 - 2 - 40 - 0(nb-2)
W. Riaz 26 - 7 - 55 - 3(nb-1)
M. Hafeez 18 - 5 - 47 - 2
Z. Babar 32 - 3 - 99 - 2
Y. Shah 28 - 4 - 86 - 3
Pakistan 1st innings
M. Hafeez not out 137
S. Aslam c Rahim b T. Islam 20
Az. Ali not out 65
Extras (lb-2 nb-3) 5
Total (for 1 wickets, 58 overs) 227
Fall of wickets: 1-50 S. Aslam
To bat: Y. Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq, A. Shafiq, S. Ahmed, W. Riaz, Y. Shah, J. Khan, Z. Babar
Bowling
R. Hossain 11 - 0 - 50 - 0(nb-2)
M. Shahid 7 - 0 - 29 - 0(nb-1)
T. Islam 16 - 2 - 43 - 1
S. Hom 8 - 0 - 34 - 0
S. Al Hasan 12 - 0 - 57 - 0
Mahmudullah 2 - 0 - 9 - 0
S. Sarkar 1 - 0 - 2 - 0
M. Haque 1 - 0 - 1 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Nigel Llong
Umpire: Ranmore Martinesz
TV umpire: Sharfuddoula
Match referee: Jeff Crowe