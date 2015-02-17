Feb 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the sixth World Cup match between New Zealand and Scotland on Tuesday in Dunedin, New Zealand
Scotland Innings
K. Coetzer c Elliott b Southee 1
C. MacLeod lbw b Boult 0
H. Gardiner lbw b Boult 0
M. Machan c B. McCullum b Anderson 56
P. Mommsen lbw b Southee 0
R. Berrington c Milne b Anderson 50
M. Cross c Ronchi b Anderson 14
J. Davey not out 11
R. Taylor st Ronchi b Vettori 4
M. Haq c Taylor b Vettori 0
I. Wardlaw lbw b Vettori 0
Extras (b-1 w-5) 6
Total (all out, 36.2 overs) 142
Fall of wickets: 1-1 C. MacLeod,2-1 H. Gardiner,3-12 K. Coetzer,4-12 P. Mommsen,5-109 M. Machan,6-117 R. Berrington,7-129 M. Cross,8-136 R. Taylor,9-142 M. Haq,10-142 I. Wardlaw
Bowling
T. Southee 8 - 3 - 35 - 2
T. Boult 6 - 1 - 21 - 2(w-4)
A. Milne 7 - 0 - 32 - 0(w-1)
D. Vettori 8.2 - 1 - 24 - 3
G. Elliott 2 - 0 - 11 - 0
C. Anderson 5 - 1 - 18 - 3
New Zealand Innings
M. Guptill c Cross b Wardlaw 17
B. McCullum c Cross b Wardlaw 15
K. Williamson c Cross b Davey 38
R. Taylor c Taylor b Khan 9
G. Elliott c Cross b Wardlaw 29
C. Anderson c Wardlaw b Davey 11
L. Ronchi c Gardiner b Davey 12
D. Vettori not out 8
A. Milne not out 1
Extras (lb-1 w-5) 6
Total (for 7 wickets, 24.5 overs) 146
Fall of wickets: 1-18 M. Guptill,2-48 B. McCullum,3-66 R. Taylor,4-106 K. Williamson,5-117 G. Elliott,6-133 C. Anderson,7-137 L. Ronchi
Did not bat: T. Southee, T. Boult
Bowling
I. Wardlaw 9.5 - 0 - 57 - 3(w-1)
R. Taylor 4 - 0 - 27 - 0(w-2)
J. Davey 7 - 0 - 40 - 3(w-2)
M. Haq 4 - 0 - 21 - 1
Referees
Umpire: Simon Fry
Umpire: Nigel Llong
TV umpire: Marais Erasmus
Match referee: David Boon
Result: New Zealand won by 3 wickets