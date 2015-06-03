June 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the first Test between West Indies and Australia on Wednesday in Roseau, Dominica
West Indies 1st innings
K. Brathwaite c Haddin b Hazlewood 10
S. Hope c S. Marsh b Johnson 36
Da. Bravo c Clarke b Lyon 19
S. Dowrich b Hazlewood 15
M. Samuels c Hazlewood b Starc 7
J. Blackwood c Clarke b Hazlewood 2
D. Ramdin b Johnson 19
J. Holder c S. Marsh b Starc 21
J. Taylor c Voges b Smith 6
D. Bishoo not out 9
S. Gabriel c Clarke b Johnson 2
Extras (nb-1 w-1) 2
Total (all out, 53.5 overs) 148
Fall of wickets: 1-23 K. Brathwaite,2-63 Da. Bravo,3-75 S. Hope,4-85 S. Dowrich,5-87 J. Blackwood,6-91 M. Samuels,7-121 D. Ramdin,8-133 J. Holder,9-144 J. Taylor,10-148 S. Gabriel
Bowling
M. Johnson 13.5 - 2 - 34 - 3(nb-1)
J. Hazlewood 15 - 7 - 33 - 3(w-1)
M. Starc 15 - 5 - 48 - 2
N. Lyon 6 - 1 - 20 - 1
S. Watson 3 - 1 - 11 - 0
S. Smith 1 - 0 - 2 - 1
Australia 1st innings
D. Warner c Blackwood b Taylor 8
S. Marsh c Da. Bravo b Holder 19
S. Smith not out 17
M. Clarke c Ramdin b Bishoo 18
A. Voges not out 20
Extras (nb-3) 3
Total (for 3 wickets, 30 overs) 85
Fall of wickets: 1-13 D. Warner,2-38 S. Marsh,3-61 M. Clarke
To bat: S. Watson, B. Haddin, M. Johnson, M. Starc, N. Lyon, J. Hazlewood
Bowling
J. Taylor 8 - 0 - 19 - 1(nb-1)
S. Gabriel 6 - 1 - 20 - 0(nb-2)
J. Holder 7 - 2 - 14 - 1
D. Bishoo 9 - 1 - 32 - 1
Referees
Umpire: Aleem Dar
Umpire: Richard Kettleborough
TV umpire: Ian Gould
Match referee: Roshan Mahanama