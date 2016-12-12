Dec 12 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the fourth Test between India and England on Monday in Mumbai, India
England 1st innings 400 (K. Jennings 112, J. Buttler 76, M. Ali 50; R. Ashwin 6-112, R. Jadeja 4-109)
India 1st innings 631 (V. Kohli 235, M. Vijay 136, J. Yadav 104; A. Rashid 4-192)
England 2nd innings (Overnight: 182-6)
A. Cook lbw b Jadeja 18
K. Jennings lbw b B. Kumar 0
J. Root lbw b Yadav 77
M. Ali c Vijay b Jadeja 0
J. Bairstow lbw b R. Ashwin 51
B. Stokes c Vijay b R. Ashwin 18
J. Ball c P. Patel b R. Ashwin 2
J. Buttler not out 6
C. Woakes b R. Ashwin 0
A. Rashid c Rahul b R. Ashwin 2
J. Anderson c U. Yadav b R. Ashwin 2
Extras (b-15 lb-2 nb-2) 19
Total (all out, 55.3 overs) 195
Fall of wickets: 1-1 K. Jennings,2-43 A. Cook,3-49 M. Ali,4-141 J. Root,5-180 B. Stokes,6-182 J. Ball,7-185 J. Bairstow,8-189 C. Woakes,9-193 A. Rashid,10-195 J. Anderson
Bowling
B. Kumar 4 - 1 - 11 - 1
U. Yadav 3 - 0 - 10 - 0
R. Jadeja 22 - 3 - 63 - 2(nb-1)
R. Ashwin 20.3 - 3 - 55 - 6
J. Yadav 6 - 0 - 39 - 1(nb-1)
Referees
Umpire: Bruce Oxenford
Umpire: Paul Reiffel
TV umpire: Marais Erasmus
Match referee: Jeff Crowe
Result: India won by an innings and 36 runs