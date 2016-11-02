Nov 2 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day in the third and final Test between Pakistan and West Indies on Wednesday in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates Pakistan 1st innings 281 (S. Aslam 74, Misbah-ul-Haq 53, Y. Khan 51, S. Ahmed 51; D. Bishoo 4-77) West Indies 1st innings 337 (K. Brathwaite 142no, R. Chase 50; W. Riaz 5-88) Pakistan 2nd innings (Overnight: 87-4) S. Aslam c Joseph b Holder 17 Az. Ali c Da. Bravo b Bishoo 91 A. Shafiq c Da. Bravo b Holder 0 Y. Khan c Dowrich b Holder 0 Misbah-ul-Haq c Bishoo b Chase 4 S. Ahmed c Da. Bravo b Bishoo 42 M. Nawaz c Johnson b Bishoo 19 M. Amir run out (Chase, Holder) 8 W. Riaz c Johnson b Holder 1 Y. Shah lbw b Holder 0 Z. Babar not out 15 Extras (b-2 lb-1 nb-2 w-6) 11 Total (all out, 81.3 overs) 208 Fall of wickets: 1-37 S. Aslam,2-41 A. Shafiq,3-41 Y. Khan,4-48 Misbah-ul-Haq,5-134 S. Ahmed,6-175 M. Nawaz,7-189 Az. Ali,8-192 M. Amir,9-193 W. Riaz,10-208 Y. Shah Bowling S. Gabriel 15 - 1 - 36 - 0(nb-2 w-1) A. Joseph 14 - 3 - 41 - 0(w-5) J. Holder 17.3 - 5 - 30 - 5 K. Brathwaite 1 - 0 - 5 - 0 R. Chase 15 - 1 - 47 - 1 D. Bishoo 19 - 2 - 46 - 3 West Indies 2nd innings (Target: 153 runs) K. Brathwaite not out 44 L. Johnson lbw b Shah 12 Da. Bravo c S. Ahmed b Shah 3 M. Samuels c Babar b Shah 10 J. Blackwood b Riaz 4 R. Chase c Nawaz b Riaz 2 S. Dowrich not out 36 Extras (lb-2 nb-1) 3 Total (for 5 wickets, 36 overs) 114 Fall of wickets: 1-29 L. Johnson,2-35 Da. Bravo,3-57 M. Samuels,4-63 J. Blackwood,5-67 R. Chase To bat: J. Holder, D. Bishoo, S. Gabriel, A. Joseph Bowling M. Amir 8 - 0 - 29 - 0(nb-1) W. Riaz 8 - 0 - 30 - 2 Y. Shah 13 - 4 - 30 - 3 Z. Babar 3 - 1 - 3 - 0 M. Nawaz 4 - 0 - 20 - 0 Referees Match referee: Jeff Crowe Umpire: Ian Gould Umpire: Paul Reiffel TV umpire: Richard Illingworth