Cricket-Shoaib and Shadab lead Pakistan to opening win over Windies
March 26 Shoaib Malik made a composed unbeaten 38 to lead Pakistan to a six-wicket victory over West Indies in Barbados on Sunday in the first of four Twenty20 internationals.
Jan 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the third One Day International between New Zealand and Sri Lanka on Saturday in Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand Innings M. Guptill not out 66 B. McCullum c N. Kulasekara b Mathews 28 T. Latham b Mathews 42 R. Taylor lbw b Mathews 3 Extras (lb-5 w-1) 6 Total (for 3 wickets, 28.5 overs) 145 Fall of wickets: 1-40 B. McCullum,2-139 T. Latham,3-145 R. Taylor Did not bat: D. Vettori, L. Ronchi, C. Anderson, N. McCullum, T. Southee, M. Henry, M. McClenaghan Bowling N. Kulasekara 6 - 0 - 35 - 0 D. Prasad 6 - 0 - 30 - 0 A. Mathews 6.5 - 2 - 21 - 3 S. Senanayake 7 - 0 - 30 - 0(w-1) T. Perera 3 - 0 - 24 - 0 Referees Umpire: Billy Bowden Umpire: Nigel Llong TV umpire: Ian Gould Match referee: Javagal Srinath Result: No result
DHARAMSALA, India, March 26 Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon said he made use of his biggest weapon -- bounce -- as he took four final-session wickets to halt India's progress in the fourth and final test on Sunday.