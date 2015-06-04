June 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the first Test between West Indies and Australia on Thursday in Roseau, Dominica West Indies 1st innings 148 Australia 1st innings (Overnight: 85-3) D. Warner c Blackwood b Taylor 8 S. Marsh c Da. Bravo b Holder 19 S. Smith st Ramdin b Bishoo 25 M. Clarke c Ramdin b Bishoo 18 A. Voges not out 130 S. Watson c Holder b Bishoo 11 B. Haddin b Bishoo 8 M. Johnson c Samuels b Bishoo 20 M. Starc b Bishoo 0 N. Lyon lbw b Gabriel 22 J. Hazlewood b Samuels 39 Extras (b-9 lb-3 nb-5 w-1) 18 Total (all out, 107 overs) 318 Fall of wickets: 1-13 D. Warner,2-38 S. Marsh,3-61 M. Clarke,4-97 S. Smith,5-112 S. Watson,6-126 B. Haddin,7-178 M. Johnson,8-178 M. Starc,9-221 N. Lyon,10-318 J. Hazlewood Bowling J. Taylor 20 - 0 - 72 - 1(nb-3) S. Gabriel 15 - 3 - 38 - 1(nb-2 w-1) J. Holder 14 - 3 - 30 - 1 D. Bishoo 33 - 10 - 80 - 6 M. Samuels 22 - 2 - 71 - 1 J. Blackwood 3 - 0 - 15 - 0 West Indies 2nd innings K. Brathwaite b Starc 15 S. Hope c Clarke b Johnson 2 Da. Bravo not out 3 S. Dowrich not out 1 Extras (lb-4) 4 Total (for 2 wickets, 11 overs) 25 Fall of wickets: 1-21 S. Hope,2-21 K. Brathwaite To bat: M. Samuels, J. Blackwood, D. Ramdin, J. Holder, J. Taylor, D. Bishoo, S. Gabriel Bowling M. Johnson 3 - 0 - 11 - 1 M. Starc 3 - 1 - 6 - 1 J. Hazlewood 3 - 1 - 4 - 0 N. Lyon 2 - 2 - 0 - 0 Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Richard Kettleborough TV umpire: Ian Gould Match referee: Roshan Mahanama