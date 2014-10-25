Oct 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day in the first Test between Pakistan and Australia on Saturday in Dubai, United Arab Emirates Pakistan 1st innings 454 (S. Ahmed 109, Y. Khan 106, A. Shafiq 89, Misbah-ul-Haq 69, A. Ali 53) Australia 1st innings 303 (D. Warner 133) Pakistan 2nd innings (Overnight: 38-0) A. Shehzad lbw b O'Keefe 131 Az. Ali c Haddin b O'Keefe 30 Y. Khan not out 103 S. Ahmed not out 15 Extras (b-2 lb-3 w-2) 7 Total (for 2 wickets declared, 78 overs) 286 Fall of wickets: 1-71 Az. Ali,2-239 A. Shehzad Did not bat: Misbah-ul-Haq, A. Shafiq, M. Hafeez, Z. Babar, Y. Shah, R. Ali, I. Khan Bowling M. Johnson 12 - 2 - 34 - 0 P. Siddle 14 - 5 - 44 - 0(w-1) N. Lyon 18 - 0 - 72 - 0 S. O'Keefe 27 - 3 - 112 - 2(w-1) M. Marsh 7 - 1 - 19 - 0 Australia 2nd innings (Target: 438 runs) C. Rogers not out 23 D. Warner st S. Ahmed b Babar 29 A. Doolan lbw b Babar 0 M. Clarke lbw b Shah 3 N. Lyon lbw b Shah 0 S. Smith not out 3 Extras (lb-1) 1 Total (for 4 wickets, 23 overs) 59 Fall of wickets: 1-44 D. Warner,2-44 A. Doolan,3-49 M. Clarke,4-49 N. Lyon To bat: M. Marsh, B. Haddin, M. Johnson, P. Siddle, S. O'Keefe Bowling I. Khan 1 - 0 - 6 - 0 R. Ali 1 - 0 - 10 - 0 M. Hafeez 5 - 2 - 12 - 0 Z. Babar 9 - 3 - 22 - 2 Y. Shah 7 - 1 - 8 - 2 Referees Umpire: Marais Erasmus Umpire: Richard Kettleborough TV umpire: Nigel Llong Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle