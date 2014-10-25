Oct 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day in the first Test between Pakistan and Australia on Saturday in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Pakistan 1st innings 454 (S. Ahmed 109, Y. Khan 106, A. Shafiq 89, Misbah-ul-Haq 69, A. Ali 53)
Australia 1st innings 303 (D. Warner 133)
Pakistan 2nd innings (Overnight: 38-0)
A. Shehzad lbw b O'Keefe 131
Az. Ali c Haddin b O'Keefe 30
Y. Khan not out 103
S. Ahmed not out 15
Extras (b-2 lb-3 w-2) 7
Total (for 2 wickets declared, 78 overs) 286
Fall of wickets: 1-71 Az. Ali,2-239 A. Shehzad
Did not bat: Misbah-ul-Haq, A. Shafiq, M. Hafeez, Z. Babar, Y. Shah, R. Ali, I. Khan
Bowling
M. Johnson 12 - 2 - 34 - 0
P. Siddle 14 - 5 - 44 - 0(w-1)
N. Lyon 18 - 0 - 72 - 0
S. O'Keefe 27 - 3 - 112 - 2(w-1)
M. Marsh 7 - 1 - 19 - 0
Australia 2nd innings (Target: 438 runs)
C. Rogers not out 23
D. Warner st S. Ahmed b Babar 29
A. Doolan lbw b Babar 0
M. Clarke lbw b Shah 3
N. Lyon lbw b Shah 0
S. Smith not out 3
Extras (lb-1) 1
Total (for 4 wickets, 23 overs) 59
Fall of wickets: 1-44 D. Warner,2-44 A. Doolan,3-49 M. Clarke,4-49 N. Lyon
To bat: M. Marsh, B. Haddin, M. Johnson, P. Siddle, S. O'Keefe
Bowling
I. Khan 1 - 0 - 6 - 0
R. Ali 1 - 0 - 10 - 0
M. Hafeez 5 - 2 - 12 - 0
Z. Babar 9 - 3 - 22 - 2
Y. Shah 7 - 1 - 8 - 2
Referees
Umpire: Marais Erasmus
Umpire: Richard Kettleborough
TV umpire: Nigel Llong
Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle