June 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play on the third day in the first Test between West Indies and Australia on Friday in Roseau, Dominica West Indies 1st innings 148 Australia 1st innings 318 (A. Voges 130no; D. Bishoo 6-80) West Indies 2nd innings (Overnight: 25-2) K. Brathwaite b Starc 15 S. Hope c Clarke b Johnson 2 Da. Bravo c Warner b Hazlewood 5 S. Dowrich c Watson b Hazlewood 70 M. Samuels c Starc b Johnson 74 J. Blackwood st Haddin b Lyon 12 D. Ramdin b Lyon 3 J. Holder not out 12 J. Taylor lbw b Starc 0 D. Bishoo b Starc 1 S. Gabriel b Starc 0 Extras (b-11 lb-10 w-1) 22 Total (all out, 86 overs) 216 Fall of wickets: 1-21 S. Hope,2-21 K. Brathwaite,3-37 Da. Bravo,4-181 S. Dowrich,5-198 J. Blackwood,6-198 M. Samuels,7-206 D. Ramdin,8-206 J. Taylor,9-216 D. Bishoo,10-216 S. Gabriel Bowling M. Johnson 15 - 3 - 38 - 2(w-1) M. Starc 18 - 7 - 28 - 4 J. Hazlewood 16 - 7 - 17 - 2 N. Lyon 24 - 7 - 67 - 2 S. Smith 2 - 0 - 16 - 0 S. Watson 7 - 3 - 6 - 0 A. Voges 2 - 0 - 15 - 0 M. Clarke 2 - 0 - 8 - 0 Australia 2nd innings (Target: 47 runs) S. Marsh not out 13 D. Warner c Da. Bravo b Taylor 28 S. Smith not out 5 Extras (nb-1) 1 Total (for 1 wickets, 5 overs) 47 Fall of wickets: 1-42 D. Warner Did not bat: M. Clarke, A. Voges, S. Watson, B. Haddin, M. Johnson, M. Starc, N. Lyon, J. Hazlewood Bowling J. Taylor 3 - 0 - 22 - 1 S. Gabriel 2 - 0 - 25 - 0(nb-1) Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Richard Kettleborough TV umpire: Ian Gould Match referee: Roshan Mahanama Result: Australia won by 9 wickets