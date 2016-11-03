Nov 3 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the first Test between Australia and South Africa on Thursday in Perth, Australia South Africa 1st innings S. Cook c M. Marsh b Starc 0 D. Elgar c Nevill b Hazlewood 12 H. Amla c Smith b Hazlewood 0 J. Duminy c Nevill b Siddle 11 F. du Plessis c Voges b Starc 37 T. Bavuma c S. Marsh b Lyon 51 Q. de Kock c S. Marsh b Hazlewood 84 V. Philander b Starc 10 K. Maharaj c Warner b Lyon 16 K. Rabada not out 11 D. Steyn b Starc 4 Extras (b-4 w-2) 6 Total (all out, 63.4 overs) 242 Fall of wickets: 1-0 S. Cook,2-5 H. Amla,3-20 D. Elgar,4-32 J. Duminy,5-81 F. du Plessis,6-152 T. Bavuma,7-175 V. Philander,8-223 K. Maharaj,9-227 Q. de Kock,10-242 D. Steyn Bowling M. Starc 18.4 - 2 - 71 - 4(w-2) J. Hazlewood 17 - 2 - 70 - 3 P. Siddle 12 - 3 - 36 - 1 M. Marsh 6 - 1 - 23 - 0 N. Lyon 10 - 1 - 38 - 2 Australia 1st innings D. Warner not out 73 S. Marsh not out 29 Extras (nb-3) 3 Total (for no loss, 21 overs) 105 Fall of wickets: To bat: U. Khawaja, S. Smith, A. Voges, M. Marsh, P. Nevill, M. Starc, P. Siddle, J. Hazlewood, N. Lyon Bowling D. Steyn 6 - 2 - 34 - 0 V. Philander 7 - 1 - 26 - 0(nb-2) K. Rabada 6 - 0 - 29 - 0(nb-1) K. Maharaj 2 - 0 - 16 - 0 Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Nigel Llong TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough Match referee: Andy Pycroft