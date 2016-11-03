Nov 3 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth day in the third and final Test between Pakistan and West Indies on Thursday in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates Pakistan 1st innings 281 (S. Aslam 74, Misbah-ul-Haq 53, Y. Khan 51, S. Ahmed 51; D. Bishoo 4-77) West Indies 1st innings 337 (K. Brathwaite 142no, R. Chase 50; W. Riaz 5-88) Pakistan 2nd innings 208 (A. Ali 91; J. Holder 5-30) West Indies 2nd innings (Overnight: 114-5; Target: 153 runs) K. Brathwaite not out 60 L. Johnson lbw b Shah 12 Da. Bravo c S. Ahmed b Shah 3 M. Samuels c Babar b Shah 10 J. Blackwood b Riaz 4 R. Chase c Nawaz b Riaz 2 S. Dowrich not out 60 Extras (lb-2 nb-1) 3 Total (for 5 wickets, 43.5 overs) 154 Fall of wickets: 1-29 L. Johnson,2-35 Da. Bravo,3-57 M. Samuels,4-63 J. Blackwood,5-67 R. Chase Did not bat: J. Holder, D. Bishoo, S. Gabriel, A. Joseph Bowling M. Amir 9.5 - 0 - 43 - 0(nb-1) W. Riaz 12 - 0 - 46 - 2 Y. Shah 15 - 4 - 40 - 3 Z. Babar 3 - 1 - 3 - 0 M. Nawaz 4 - 0 - 20 - 0 Referees Umpire: Michael Gough Umpire: Paul Reiffel TV umpire: Richard Illingworth Match referee: Jeff Crowe Result: West Indies won by 5 wickets