Aug 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the fourth Test between England and Australia on Thursday in Nottingham, England Australia 1st innings C. Rogers c Cook b Broad 0 D. Warner c Buttler b Wood 0 S. Smith c Root b Broad 6 S. Marsh c Bell b Broad 0 M. Clarke c Cook b Broad 10 A. Voges c Stokes b Broad 1 P. Nevill b Finn 2 M. Johnson c Root b Broad 13 M. Starc c Root b Broad 1 J. Hazlewood not out 4 N. Lyon c Stokes b Broad 9 Extras (lb-11 nb-3) 14 Total (all out, 18.3 overs) 60 Fall of wickets: 1-4 C. Rogers,2-10 S. Smith,3-10 D. Warner,4-15 S. Marsh,5-21 A. Voges,6-29 M. Clarke,7-33 P. Nevill,8-46 M. Starc,9-47 M. Johnson,10-60 N. Lyon Bowling S. Broad 9.3 - 5 - 15 - 8 M. Wood 3 - 0 - 13 - 1(nb-2) S. Finn 6 - 0 - 21 - 1(nb-1) England 1st innings A. Lyth c Nevill b Starc 14 A. Cook lbw b Starc 43 I. Bell lbw b Starc 1 J. Root not out 124 J. Bairstow c Rogers b Hazlewood 74 M. Wood not out 2 Extras (b-10 lb-1 nb-4 w-1) 16 Total (for 4 wickets, 65 overs) 274 Fall of wickets: 1-32 A. Lyth,2-34 I. Bell,3-96 A. Cook,4-269 J. Bairstow To bat: B. Stokes, J. Buttler, M. Ali, S. Broad, S. Finn Bowling M. Starc 17 - 1 - 73 - 3(nb-1) J. Hazlewood 20 - 4 - 63 - 1(nb-3) M. Johnson 16 - 2 - 71 - 0 N. Lyon 9 - 1 - 38 - 0 D. Warner 3 - 0 - 18 - 0(w-1) Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Sundaram Ravi TV umpire: Marais Erasmus Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle