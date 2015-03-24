March 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the World Cup match between New Zealand and South Africa on Tuesday in Auckland, New Zealand
South Africa Innings
H. Amla b Boult 10
Q. de Kock c Southee b Boult 14
F. du Plessis c Ronchi b Anderson 82
R. Rossouw c Guptill b Anderson 39
A. de Villiers not out 65
D. Miller c Ronchi b Anderson 49
J. Duminy not out 8
Extras (b-1 w-13) 14
Total (for 5 wickets, 43 overs) 281
Fall of wickets: 1-21 H. Amla,2-31 Q. de Kock,3-114 R. Rossouw,4-217 F. du Plessis,5-272 D. Miller
Did not bat: V. Philander, D. Steyn, M. Morkel, I. Tahir
Bowling
T. Southee 9 - 1 - 55 - 0(w-1)
T. Boult 9 - 0 - 53 - 2
M. Henry 8 - 2 - 40 - 0(w-1)
D. Vettori 9 - 0 - 46 - 0(w-2)
K. Williamson 1 - 0 - 5 - 0
G. Elliott 1 - 0 - 9 - 0
C. Anderson 6 - 0 - 72 - 3(w-5)
New Zealand Innings (D/L Target: 299 off 43)
M. Guptill run out (Amla, de Kock) 34
B. McCullum c Steyn b M. Morkel 59
K. Williamson b M. Morkel 6
R. Taylor c de Kock b Duminy 30
G. Elliott not out 84
C. Anderson c du Plessis b M. Morkel 58
L. Ronchi c Rossouw b Steyn 8
D. Vettori not out 7
Extras (b-6 lb-2 w-5) 13
Total (for 6 wickets, 42.5 overs) 299
Fall of wickets: 1-71 B. McCullum,2-81 K. Williamson,3-128 M. Guptill,4-149 R. Taylor,5-252 C. Anderson,6-269 L. Ronchi
Did not bat: M. Henry, T. Southee, T. Boult
Bowling
D. Steyn 8.5 - 0 - 76 - 1(w-1)
V. Philander 8 - 0 - 52 - 0
M. Morkel 9 - 0 - 59 - 3(w-1)
I. Tahir 9 - 1 - 40 - 0(w-1)
J. Duminy 5 - 0 - 43 - 1(w-2)
A. de Villiers 3 - 0 - 21 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Ian Gould
Umpire: Rod Tucker
TV umpire: Nigel Llong
Match referee: David Boon
Result: New Zealand won by 4 wickets (D/L Method)