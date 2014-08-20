UPDATE 1-Cricket-NZ v S.Africa 1st test ends drawn after final day washout
* NZ's Taylor out of second game, Boult a concern (Adds details, quotes)
Aug 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the first One Day International between West Indies and Bangladesh on Wednesday in St. George's, Grenada Bangladesh Innings T. Iqbal c Pollard b Holder 26 A. Haque lbw b Dw. Bravo 109 I. Kayes run out (Simmons, Ramdin) 9 Sh. Rahman c Ramdin b Dw. Bravo 8 M. Rahim c Narine b Gayle 12 M. Mahmudullah b Dw. Bravo 11 Nas. Hossain c Ramdin b Rampaul 26 S. Gazi run out (Gayle, Rampaul) 2 M. Mortaza c Pollard b Dw. Bravo 3 T. Ahmed not out 0 Extras (lb-2 nb-1 w-8) 11 Total (for 9 wickets, 50 overs) 217 Fall of wickets: 1-41 T. Iqbal,2-69 I. Kayes,3-80 Sh. Rahman,4-117 M. Rahim,5-141 M. Mahmudullah,6-194 Nas. Hossain,7-201 S. Gazi,8-217 M. Mortaza,9-217 A. Haque Did not bat: A. Hossain Bowling K. Roach 10 - 0 - 48 - 0(w-1) R. Rampaul 10 - 1 - 48 - 1(w-3) J. Holder 9 - 0 - 39 - 1(w-1) Dw. Bravo 7 - 0 - 32 - 4(nb-1 w-3) S. Narine 10 - 1 - 29 - 0 C. Gayle 4 - 0 - 19 - 1 West Indies Innings C. Gayle c A. Hossain b Mortaza 3 K. Edwards b Mahmudullah 10 Da. Bravo c Rahim b A. Hossain 7 L. Simmons c Rahim b A. Hossain 0 D. Ramdin b Gazi 74 Dw. Bravo c Gazi b A. Hossain 5 K. Pollard c Mahmudullah b A. Hossain 89 J. Holder not out 22 S. Narine not out 3 Extras (lb-1 w-5) 6 Total (for 7 wickets, 39.4 overs) 219 Fall of wickets: 1-9 C. Gayle,2-20 Da. Bravo,3-20 K. Edwards,4-22 L. Simmons,5-34 Dw. Bravo,6-179 D. Ramdin,7-201 K. Pollard Did not bat: R. Rampaul, K. Roach Bowling S. Gazi 9 - 1 - 46 - 1 M. Mortaza 8 - 2 - 22 - 1 M. Mahmudullah 4 - 0 - 20 - 1 A. Hossain 8.4 - 0 - 51 - 4 T. Ahmed 7 - 0 - 46 - 0(w-1) Nas. Hossain 2 - 0 - 20 - 0 Sh. Rahman 1 - 0 - 13 - 0 Referees Umpire: Richard Kettleborough Umpire: Joel Wilson TV umpire: Aleem Dar Match referee: Jeff Crowe Result: West Indies won by 3 wickets
* NZ's Taylor out of second game, Boult a concern (Adds details, quotes)
March 12 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the first Test between New Zealand and South Africa on Sunday in Dunedin, New Zealand South Africa 1st innings 308 (D. Elgar 140, T. Bavuma 64, F. du Plessis 52; T. Boult 4-64) New Zealand 1st innings 341 (K. Williamson 130, J. Raval 52, B. Watling 50; K. Maharaj 5-94) South Africa 2nd innings (Overnight: 224-6) S. Cook c Watling b Boult 0 D. Elgar c Williams
WELLINGTON, March 12 Heavy rain in Dunedin has delayed the start of the fifth and final day of the first test between New Zealand and South Africa at University Oval on Sunday.