Dec 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the fifth and final One Day International between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe on Monday in Mirpur, Bangladesh Zimbabwe Innings H. Masakadza b J. Hossain 52 S. Raza c Rahim b Mortaza 9 V. Sibanda c Mortaza b Al Hasan 37 B. Taylor b Al Hasan 9 S. Mire lbw b T. Islam 9 T. Maruma b J. Hossain 1 E. Chigumbura not out 3 T. Panyangara b T. Islam 0 J. Nyumbu lbw b T. Islam 3 T. Chatara b T. Islam 0 T. Kamungozi b Al Hasan 2 Extras (w-3) 3 Total (all out, 30 overs) 128 Fall of wickets: 1-16 S. Raza,2-95 H. Masakadza,3-108 B. Taylor,4-109 V. Sibanda,5-112 T. Maruma,6-120 S. Mire,7-120 T. Panyangara,8-124 J. Nyumbu,9-124 T. Chatara,10-128 T. Kamungozi Bowling M. Mortaza 5 - 1 - 23 - 1(w-1) A. Hasan 3 - 1 - 23 - 0(w-1) S. Al Hasan 7 - 1 - 30 - 3(w-1) T. Islam 7 - 2 - 11 - 4 J. Hossain 8 - 0 - 41 - 2 Bangladesh Innings T. Iqbal c Mire b Panyangara 10 A. Haque c H. Masakadza b Chatara 8 S. Sarkar c Raza b Chatara 20 M. Mahmudullah not out 51 S. Al Hasan c H. Masakadza b Panyangara 0 M. Rahim c Taylor b Chatara 11 Sa. Rahman not out 13 Extras (lb-6 nb-1 w-10) 17 Total (for 5 wickets, 24.3 overs) 130 Fall of wickets: 1-18 T. Iqbal,2-28 A. Haque,3-47 S. Sarkar,4-58 S. Al Hasan,5-93 M. Rahim Did not bat: A. Hasan, M. Mortaza, T. Islam, J. Hossain Bowling T. Panyangara 10 - 1 - 49 - 2(nb-1 w-3) T. Chatara 10 - 0 - 44 - 3(w-6) T. Kamungozi 4 - 0 - 21 - 0 S. Mire 0.3 - 0 - 10 - 0(w-1) Referees Umpire: Chris Gaffaney Umpire: Sharfuddoula TV umpire: Anisur Rahman Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle Result: Bangladesh won by 5 wickets