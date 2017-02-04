Feb 4 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the third One Day International between South Africa and Sri Lanka on Saturday in Johannesburg, South Africa Sri Lanka Innings N. Dickwella c de Kock b Dw. Pretorius 74 U. Tharanga c Pretorius b Rabada 31 K. Mendis c Amla b Phehlukwayo 4 D. Chandimal c Morris b Phehlukwayo 4 D. de Silva c Amla b Morris 16 A. Gunaratne c Pretorius b Rabada 2 S. Pathirana b Tahir 18 L. Madushanka c du Plessis b Dw. Pretorius 0 S. Lakmal c Behardien b Dw. Pretorius 0 L. Kumara c Rabada b Tahir 5 L. Sandakan not out 0 Extras (lb-3 w-6) 9 Total (all out, 39.2 overs) 163 Fall of wickets: 1-60 U. Tharanga,2-79 K. Mendis,3-89 D. Chandimal,4-115 D. de Silva,5-125 A. Gunaratne,6-149 N. Dickwella,7-149 L. Madushanka,8-155 S. Lakmal,9-158 S. Pathirana,10-163 L. Kumara Bowling K. Rabada 7 - 0 - 39 - 2(w-1) C. Morris 8 - 0 - 38 - 1(w-3) Dw. Pretorius 7 - 2 - 19 - 3 J. Duminy 3 - 0 - 17 - 0 A. Phehlukwayo 5 - 0 - 26 - 2(w-2) I. Tahir 9.2 - 2 - 21 - 2 South Africa Innings Q. de Kock b Kumara 8 H. Amla run out (Pathirana, Madushanka) 34 F. du Plessis c D. de Silva b Madushanka 24 A. de Villiers not out 60 J. Duminy not out 28 Extras (lb-1 nb-1 w-8) 10 Total (for 3 wickets, 32 overs) 164 Fall of wickets: 1-23 Q. de Kock,2-58 F. du Plessis,3-92 H. Amla Did not bat: F. Behardien, C. Morris, D. Pretorius, A. Phehlukwayo, K. Rabada, I. Tahir Bowling S. Lakmal 6 - 1 - 23 - 0(w-1) L. Kumara 8 - 0 - 49 - 1(nb-1 w-5) L. Madushanka 4 - 0 - 15 - 1 L. Sandakan 6 - 0 - 33 - 0(w-1) S. Pathirana 7 - 0 - 35 - 0(w-1) D. de Silva 1 - 0 - 8 - 0 Referees Umpire: Adrian Holdstock Umpire: Richard Kettleborough TV umpire: Richard Illingworth Match referee: Richie Richardson Result: South Africa won by 7 wickets