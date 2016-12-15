Cricket-De Villiers returns to lead South Africa one-day side
CAPE TOWN, Jan 23 South Africa have recalled fit-again batsman AB de Villiers to captain their one-day international side in the five-match home series against Sri Lanka.
Dec 15 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the first Test between Australia and Pakistan on Thursday in Brisbane, Australia Australia 1st innings M. Renshaw c S. Ahmed b Riaz 71 D. Warner lbw b Amir 32 U. Khawaja c Misbah-ul-Haq b Shah 4 S. Smith not out 110 P. Handscomb not out 64 Extras (lb-2 nb-4 w-1) 7 Total (for 3 wickets, 90 overs) 288 Fall of wickets: 1-70 D. Warner,2-75 U. Khawaja,3-151 M. Renshaw To bat: N. Maddinson, M. Wade, M. Starc, J. Hazlewood, N. Lyon, J. Bird Bowling M. Amir 18 - 6 - 40 - 1 R. Ali 19 - 4 - 69 - 0 Y. Shah 31 - 5 - 97 - 1 W. Riaz 15 - 3 - 52 - 1(nb-4 w-1) Az. Ali 7 - 0 - 28 - 0 Referees Umpire: Ian Gould Umpire: Richard Illingworth TV umpire: Sundaram Ravi Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle
SYDNEY, Jan 23 Australia opening batsman David Warner won the Allan Border Medal on Monday for the second year in row, becoming only the fourth player to achieve that feat.
MUMBAI, Jan 23 India have rested leading spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja for the three-match Twenty20 international series against England, the country's cricket board said on Monday.