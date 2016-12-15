Dec 15 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the first Test between Australia and Pakistan on Thursday in Brisbane, Australia Australia 1st innings M. Renshaw c S. Ahmed b Riaz 71 D. Warner lbw b Amir 32 U. Khawaja c Misbah-ul-Haq b Shah 4 S. Smith not out 110 P. Handscomb not out 64 Extras (lb-2 nb-4 w-1) 7 Total (for 3 wickets, 90 overs) 288 Fall of wickets: 1-70 D. Warner,2-75 U. Khawaja,3-151 M. Renshaw To bat: N. Maddinson, M. Wade, M. Starc, J. Hazlewood, N. Lyon, J. Bird Bowling M. Amir 18 - 6 - 40 - 1 R. Ali 19 - 4 - 69 - 0 Y. Shah 31 - 5 - 97 - 1 W. Riaz 15 - 3 - 52 - 1(nb-4 w-1) Az. Ali 7 - 0 - 28 - 0 Referees Umpire: Ian Gould Umpire: Richard Illingworth TV umpire: Sundaram Ravi Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle