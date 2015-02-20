Feb 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the World Cup match between New Zealand and England on Friday in Wellington, New Zealand England Innings I. Bell b Southee 8 M. Ali b Southee 20 G. Ballance c Williamson b Boult 10 J. Root c Vettori b Milne 46 E. Morgan c Milne b Vettori 17 J. Taylor b Southee 0 J. Buttler c Ronchi b Southee 3 C. Woakes b Southee 1 S. Broad c Vettori b Southee 4 S. Finn c Taylor b Southee 0 J. Anderson not out 1 Extras (lb-6 w-7) 13 Total (all out, 33.2 overs) 123 Fall of wickets: 1-18 I. Bell,2-36 M. Ali,3-57 G. Ballance,4-104 E. Morgan,5-104 J. Taylor,6-108 J. Buttler,7-110 C. Woakes,8-116 S. Broad,9-117 S. Finn,10-123 J. Root Bowling T. Southee 9 - 0 - 33 - 7(w-3) T. Boult 10 - 2 - 32 - 1(w-1) A. Milne 5.2 - 1 - 25 - 1(w-2) D. Vettori 7 - 0 - 19 - 1 C. Anderson 2 - 0 - 8 - 0(w-1) New Zealand Innings M. Guptill b Woakes 22 B. McCullum b Woakes 77 K. Williamson not out 9 R. Taylor not out 5 Extras (lb-4 w-8) 12 Total (for 2 wickets, 12.2 overs) 125 Fall of wickets: 1-105 B. McCullum,2-112 M. Guptill Did not bat: G. Elliott, C. Anderson, L. Ronchi, D. Vettori, A. Milne, T. Southee, T. Boult Bowling J. Anderson 5 - 0 - 37 - 0(w-3) S. Broad 2.2 - 0 - 27 - 0(w-1) S. Finn 2 - 0 - 49 - 0 C. Woakes 3 - 1 - 8 - 2 Referees Umpire: Paul Reiffel Umpire: Rod Tucker TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford Match referee: Roshan Mahanama Result: New Zealand won by 8 wickets