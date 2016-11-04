Nov 4 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the first Test between Australia and South Africa on Friday in Perth, Australia South Africa 1st innings 242 (Q. de Kock 84, T. Bavuma 51; M. Starc 4-71) Australia 1st innings (Overnight: 105-0) D. Warner c Amla b Steyn 97 S. Marsh lbw b Philander 63 U. Khawaja b Rabada 4 S. Smith lbw b Maharaj 0 A. Voges c&b Rabada 27 M. Marsh lbw b Philander 0 P. Nevill c Amla b Maharaj 23 M. Starc c du Plessis b Maharaj 0 P. Siddle not out 18 J. Hazlewood c Duminy b Philander 4 N. Lyon c Elgar b Philander 0 Extras (lb-3 nb-5) 8 Total (all out, 70.2 overs) 244 Fall of wickets: 1-158 D. Warner,2-167 U. Khawaja,3-168 S. Smith,4-181 S. Marsh,5-181 M. Marsh,6-202 A. Voges,7-203 M. Starc,8-232 P. Nevill,9-243 J. Hazlewood,10-244 N. Lyon Bowling D. Steyn 12.4 - 3 - 51 - 1 V. Philander 19.2 - 2 - 56 - 4(nb-3) K. Rabada 20 - 1 - 78 - 2(nb-2) K. Maharaj 18.2 - 5 - 56 - 3 South Africa 2nd innings S. Cook c S. Marsh b Siddle 12 D. Elgar not out 46 H. Amla b Hazlewood 1 J. Duminy not out 34 Extras (lb-5 nb-1 w-5) 11 Total (for 2 wickets, 40 overs) 104 Fall of wickets: 1-35 S. Cook,2-45 H. Amla To bat: F. du Plessis, T. Bavuma, Q. de Kock, V. Philander, D. Steyn, K. Rabada, K. Maharaj Bowling M. Starc 9 - 4 - 18 - 0 J. Hazlewood 10 - 2 - 31 - 1(nb-1) P. Siddle 8 - 4 - 12 - 1 M. Marsh 4 - 1 - 11 - 0(w-1) N. Lyon 9 - 2 - 27 - 0 Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Nigel Llong TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough Match referee: Andy Pycroft