Nov 4 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the first Test between Australia and South Africa on Friday in Perth, Australia
South Africa 1st innings 242 (Q. de Kock 84, T. Bavuma 51; M. Starc 4-71)
Australia 1st innings (Overnight: 105-0)
D. Warner c Amla b Steyn 97
S. Marsh lbw b Philander 63
U. Khawaja b Rabada 4
S. Smith lbw b Maharaj 0
A. Voges c&b Rabada 27
M. Marsh lbw b Philander 0
P. Nevill c Amla b Maharaj 23
M. Starc c du Plessis b Maharaj 0
P. Siddle not out 18
J. Hazlewood c Duminy b Philander 4
N. Lyon c Elgar b Philander 0
Extras (lb-3 nb-5) 8
Total (all out, 70.2 overs) 244
Fall of wickets: 1-158 D. Warner,2-167 U. Khawaja,3-168 S. Smith,4-181 S. Marsh,5-181 M. Marsh,6-202 A. Voges,7-203 M. Starc,8-232 P. Nevill,9-243 J. Hazlewood,10-244 N. Lyon
Bowling
D. Steyn 12.4 - 3 - 51 - 1
V. Philander 19.2 - 2 - 56 - 4(nb-3)
K. Rabada 20 - 1 - 78 - 2(nb-2)
K. Maharaj 18.2 - 5 - 56 - 3
South Africa 2nd innings
S. Cook c S. Marsh b Siddle 12
D. Elgar not out 46
H. Amla b Hazlewood 1
J. Duminy not out 34
Extras (lb-5 nb-1 w-5) 11
Total (for 2 wickets, 40 overs) 104
Fall of wickets: 1-35 S. Cook,2-45 H. Amla
To bat: F. du Plessis, T. Bavuma, Q. de Kock, V. Philander, D. Steyn, K. Rabada, K. Maharaj
Bowling
M. Starc 9 - 4 - 18 - 0
J. Hazlewood 10 - 2 - 31 - 1(nb-1)
P. Siddle 8 - 4 - 12 - 1
M. Marsh 4 - 1 - 11 - 0(w-1)
N. Lyon 9 - 2 - 27 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Aleem Dar
Umpire: Nigel Llong
TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough
Match referee: Andy Pycroft