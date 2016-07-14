Cricket-India's top court names administrators to run BCCI
NEW DELHI, Jan 30 A historian, a retired auditor and a financial executive were among four people named by India's highest court on Monday to run the country's cricket board (BCCI).
July 14 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the first Test between England and Pakistan on Thursday in London, England Pakistan 1st innings M. Hafeez c Bairstow b Woakes 40 S. Masood c Bairstow b Woakes 7 Az. Ali lbw b Ball 7 Y. Khan c Ali b Broad 33 Misbah-ul-Haq not out 110 A. Shafiq c Bairstow b Woakes 73 R. Ali b Woakes 0 Extras (lb-9 nb-1 w-2) 12 Total (for 6 wickets, 87 overs) 282 Fall of wickets: 1-38 S. Masood,2-51 M. Hafeez,3-77 Az. Ali,4-134 Y. Khan,5-282 A. Shafiq,6-282 R. Ali To bat: W. Riaz, M. Amir, S. Ahmed, Y. Shah Bowling S. Broad 21 - 9 - 44 - 1(w-1) J. Ball 19 - 5 - 51 - 1(w-1) C. Woakes 18 - 6 - 45 - 4 S. Finn 21 - 2 - 86 - 0 M. Ali 7 - 0 - 46 - 0(nb-1) J. Vince 1 - 0 - 1 - 0 Referees Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Umpire: Joel Wilson TV umpire: Rod Tucker Match referee: Richie Richardson
ISLAMABAD, Jan 30 Pakistan will host the final of its domestic Twenty20 tournament on home soil in March, the country's cricket board (PCB) said on Monday, a big lift for a nation which has largely been shunned by international teams since 2009 due to security risks.
MUMBAI, Jan 30 Eoin Morgan has lashed out at the umpiring standards in England's five-run loss to India in a Twenty20 international on Sunday, the captain saying his side would report their concerns to the match referee.