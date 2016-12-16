Dec 16 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the first Test between Australia and Pakistan on Friday in Brisbane, Australia Australia 1st innings (Overnight: 288-3) M. Renshaw c S. Ahmed b Riaz 71 D. Warner lbw b Amir 32 U. Khawaja c Misbah-ul-Haq b Shah 4 S. Smith c S. Ahmed b Riaz 130 P. Handscomb b Riaz 105 N. Maddinson c S. Ahmed b Riaz 1 M. Wade c Az. Ali b Amir 7 M. Starc c Shafiq b Amir 10 J. Hazlewood c Az. Ali b Amir 8 N. Lyon c Shafiq b Shah 29 J. Bird not out 19 Extras (lb-5 nb-7 w-1) 13 Total (all out, 130.1 overs) 429 Fall of wickets: 1-70 D. Warner,2-75 U. Khawaja,3-151 M. Renshaw,4-323 S. Smith,5-334 N. Maddinson,6-342 M. Wade,7-354 M. Starc,8-380 J. Hazlewood,9-380 P. Handscomb,10-429 N. Lyon Bowling M. Amir 31 - 7 - 97 - 4(nb-1) R. Ali 22 - 5 - 74 - 0 Y. Shah 43.1 - 6 - 129 - 2 W. Riaz 26 - 4 - 89 - 4(nb-6 w-1) Az. Ali 8 - 0 - 35 - 0 Pakistan 1st innings S. Aslam c Wade b Bird 22 Az. Ali c Khawaja b Starc 5 B. Azam c Smith b Hazlewood 19 Y. Khan c Wade b Hazlewood 0 Misbah-ul-Haq c Renshaw b Bird 4 A. Shafiq c Khawaja b Starc 2 S. Ahmed not out 31 W. Riaz c&b Hazlewood 1 Y. Shah c Khawaja b Starc 1 M. Amir not out 8 Extras (lb-3 w-1) 4 Total (for 8 wickets, 43 overs) 97 Fall of wickets: 1-6 Az. Ali,2-43 B. Azam,3-43 Y. Khan,4-48 Misbah-ul-Haq,5-54 A. Shafiq,6-56 S. Aslam,7-66 W. Riaz,8-67 Y. Shah To bat: R. Ali Bowling M. Starc 15 - 2 - 45 - 3(w-1) J. Hazlewood 11 - 1 - 19 - 3 J. Bird 9 - 6 - 7 - 2 N. Lyon 8 - 1 - 23 - 0 Referees Umpire: Ian Gould Umpire: Richard Illingworth TV umpire: Sundaram Ravi Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle