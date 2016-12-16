UPDATE 2-Cricket-Australia captain Smith ruled out of NZ one-dayers
* Replacement skipper to be named later on Friday (Adds Wade named captain)
Dec 16 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the fifth and final Test between India and England on Friday in Chennai, India England 1st innings A. Cook c Kohli b Jadeja 10 K. Jennings c P. Patel b I. Sharma 1 J. Root c P. Patel b Jadeja 88 M. Ali not out 120 J. Bairstow c Rahul b Jadeja 49 B. Stokes not out 5 Extras (b-4 lb-1 w-1 pen-5) 11 Total (for 4 wickets, 90 overs) 284 Fall of wickets: 1-7 K. Jennings,2-21 A. Cook,3-167 J. Root,4-253 J. Bairstow To bat: J. Buttler, L. Dawson, A. Rashid, S. Broad, J. Ball Bowling U. Yadav 12 - 1 - 44 - 0(w-1) I. Sharma 12 - 5 - 25 - 1 R. Jadeja 28 - 3 - 73 - 3 R. Ashwin 24 - 1 - 76 - 0 A. Mishra 13 - 1 - 52 - 0 K. Nair 1 - 0 - 4 - 0 Referees Umpire: Marais Erasmus Umpire: Simon Fry TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford Match referee: Jeff Crowe
* Replacement skipper to be named later on Friday (Adds Wade named captain)
MELBOURNE, Jan 27 Australia will struggle on their tour of India where they will play four tests against the world's top-ranked side in spin-friendly conditions, former captain Ricky Ponting has predicted.
Jan 27 Pakistan one-day international captain Azhar Ali has been suspended for one contest and fined 40 percent of his match fee for the team's slow over-rate in Thursday's game against Australia, cricket's world governing body (ICC) has said.