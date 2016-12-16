Dec 16 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the fifth and final Test between India and England on Friday in Chennai, India England 1st innings A. Cook c Kohli b Jadeja 10 K. Jennings c P. Patel b I. Sharma 1 J. Root c P. Patel b Jadeja 88 M. Ali not out 120 J. Bairstow c Rahul b Jadeja 49 B. Stokes not out 5 Extras (b-4 lb-1 w-1 pen-5) 11 Total (for 4 wickets, 90 overs) 284 Fall of wickets: 1-7 K. Jennings,2-21 A. Cook,3-167 J. Root,4-253 J. Bairstow To bat: J. Buttler, L. Dawson, A. Rashid, S. Broad, J. Ball Bowling U. Yadav 12 - 1 - 44 - 0(w-1) I. Sharma 12 - 5 - 25 - 1 R. Jadeja 28 - 3 - 73 - 3 R. Ashwin 24 - 1 - 76 - 0 A. Mishra 13 - 1 - 52 - 0 K. Nair 1 - 0 - 4 - 0 Referees Umpire: Marais Erasmus Umpire: Simon Fry TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford Match referee: Jeff Crowe