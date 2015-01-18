Jan 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the second Triangular Series match between Australia and India on Sunday in Melbourne, Australia India Innings Ro. Sharma c Maxwell b Starc 138 S. Dhawan c Finch b Starc 2 A. Rahane c Haddin b Sandhu 12 V. Kohli c Bailey b Faulkner 9 S. Raina c Maxwell b Starc 51 M. Dhoni b Starc 19 A. Patel lbw b Starc 0 R. Ashwin not out 14 B. Kumar b Starc 0 M. Shami not out 2 Extras (b-1 lb-3 nb-1 w-15) 20 Total (for 8 wickets, 50 overs) 267 Fall of wickets: 1-3 S. Dhawan,2-33 A. Rahane,3-59 V. Kohli,4-185 S. Raina,5-237 M. Dhoni,6-237 A. Patel,7-262 Ro. Sharma,8-262 B. Kumar Did not bat: U. Yadav Bowling M. Starc 10 - 2 - 43 - 6(w-4) P. Cummins 10 - 0 - 52 - 0(w-2) G. Sandhu 10 - 0 - 58 - 1(w-3) J. Faulkner 10 - 0 - 63 - 1(nb-1 w-2) S. Watson 8 - 0 - 33 - 0(w-2) G. Maxwell 2 - 0 - 14 - 0 Australia Innings A. Finch c Dhoni b U. Yadav 96 D. Warner c Raina b U. Yadav 24 S. Watson b A. Patel 41 S. Smith c Ashwin b Shami 47 G. Maxwell c&b B. Kumar 20 G. Bailey st Dhoni b Ashwin 5 B. Haddin not out 13 J. Faulkner not out 9 Extras (lb-3 w-11) 14 Total (for 6 wickets, 49 overs) 269 Fall of wickets: 1-51 D. Warner,2-115 S. Watson,3-216 S. Smith,4-219 A. Finch,5-230 G. Bailey,6-248 G. Maxwell Did not bat: M. Starc, P. Cummins, G. Sandhu Bowling B. Kumar 9.5 - 0 - 44 - 1(w-3) U. Yadav 10 - 1 - 55 - 2(w-4) M. Shami 8.1 - 0 - 44 - 1(w-1) A. Patel 10 - 0 - 45 - 1(w-1) R. Ashwin 9 - 0 - 54 - 1 S. Raina 2 - 0 - 24 - 0(w-2) Referees Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Umpire: John Ward TV umpire: Mick Martell Match referee: Andy Pycroft Result: Australia won by 4 wickets