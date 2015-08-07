Aug 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the third and final One Day International between Zimbabwe and New Zealand on Friday in Harare, Zimbabwe
New Zealand Innings
M. Guptill c H. Masakadza b Cremer 42
T. Latham c Cremer b Nyumbu 16
K. Williamson c Ervine b Nyumbu 90
C. Munro b Cremer 9
G. Elliott c Chigumbura b Cremer 36
J. Neesham not out 37
L. Ronchi c Madziva b Williams 7
N. McCullum not out 25
Extras (b-1 nb-2 w-8) 11
Total (for 6 wickets, 50 overs) 273
Fall of wickets: 1-44 T. Latham,2-100 M. Guptill,3-128 C. Munro,4-198 G. Elliott,5-202 K. Williamson,6-223 L. Ronchi
Did not bat: M. McClenaghan, B. Wheeler, I. Sodhi
Bowling
T. Panyangara 9 - 1 - 53 - 0(nb-1 w-2)
N. Madziva 6 - 0 - 41 - 0(w-1)
J. Nyumbu 10 - 0 - 52 - 2(w-3)
C. Chibhabha 4 - 0 - 20 - 0
G. Cremer 10 - 0 - 44 - 3
S. Raza 4 - 0 - 19 - 0
S. Williams 7 - 0 - 43 - 1(nb-1 w-2)
Zimbabwe Innings
H. Masakadza c Wheeler b Williamson 57
C. Chibhabha b McClenaghan 32
C. Ervine run out (Wheeler) 32
E. Chigumbura c Guptill b Sodhi 3
S. Williams c Guptill b Neesham 63
S. Raza c Neesham b Sodhi 5
R. Chakabva c&b N. McCullum 3
G. Cremer run out (Wheeler) 14
N. Madziva c Neesham b McClenaghan 2
T. Panyangara b McClenaghan 7
J. Nyumbu not out 1
Extras (lb-6 w-10) 16
Total (all out, 47.4 overs) 235
Fall of wickets: 1-97 C. Chibhabha,2-105 H. Masakadza,3-114 E. Chigumbura,4-159 C. Ervine,5-172 S. Raza,6-177 R. Chakabva,7-212 G. Cremer,8-224 S. Williams,9-232 T. Panyangara,10-235 N. Madziva
Bowling
B. Wheeler 9 - 1 - 34 - 0(w-3)
N. McCullum 9 - 0 - 47 - 1
M. McClenaghan 8.4 - 0 - 36 - 3(w-3)
J. Neesham 3 - 1 - 16 - 1(w-1)
G. Elliott 5 - 0 - 26 - 0
I. Sodhi 10 - 0 - 47 - 2
K. Williamson 3 - 0 - 23 - 1(w-3)
Referees
Umpire: Richard Illingworth
Umpire: Jeremiah Matibiri
TV umpire: Russell Tiffin
Match referee: David Boon
Result: New Zealand won by 38 runs