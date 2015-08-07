Aug 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the fourth Test between England and Australia on Friday in Nottingham, England Australia 1st innings 60 (S. Broad 8-15) England 1st innings (Overnight: 274-4) A. Lyth c Nevill b Starc 14 A. Cook lbw b Starc 43 I. Bell lbw b Starc 1 J. Root c Nevill b Starc 130 J. Bairstow c Rogers b Hazlewood 74 M. Wood b Starc 28 B. Stokes c Nevill b Hazlewood 5 J. Buttler b Starc 12 M. Ali c Smith b Johnson 38 S. Broad not out 24 S. Finn not out 0 Extras (b-14 lb-2 nb-4 w-2) 22 Total (for 9 wickets declared, 85.2 overs) 391 Fall of wickets: 1-32 A. Lyth,2-34 I. Bell,3-96 A. Cook,4-269 J. Bairstow,5-297 J. Root,6-306 M. Wood,7-320 J. Buttler,8-332 B. Stokes,9-390 M. Ali Bowling M. Starc 27 - 2 - 111 - 6(nb-1) J. Hazlewood 24 - 4 - 97 - 2(nb-3 w-1) M. Johnson 21.2 - 2 - 102 - 1 N. Lyon 10 - 1 - 47 - 0 D. Warner 3 - 0 - 18 - 0(w-1) Australia 2nd innings C. Rogers c Root b Stokes 52 D. Warner c Broad b Stokes 64 S. Smith c Stokes b Broad 5 S. Marsh c Root b Stokes 2 M. Clarke c Bell b Wood 13 A. Voges not out 48 P. Nevill lbw b Stokes 17 M. Johnson c Cook b Stokes 5 M. Starc not out 0 Extras (b-16 lb-15 nb-3 w-1) 35 Total (for 7 wickets, 62.2 overs) 241 Fall of wickets: 1-113 C. Rogers,2-130 D. Warner,3-136 S. Marsh,4-136 S. Smith,5-174 M. Clarke,6-224 P. Nevill,7-236 M. Johnson To bat: J. Hazlewood, N. Lyon Bowling S. Broad 16 - 5 - 36 - 1 M. Wood 12.2 - 0 - 63 - 1(nb-2 w-1) S. Finn 12 - 4 - 42 - 0(nb-1) B. Stokes 16 - 4 - 35 - 5 M. Ali 6 - 0 - 34 - 0 Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Sundaram Ravi TV umpire: Marais Erasmus Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle