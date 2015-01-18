Jan 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the second One Day International between South Africa and West Indies on Sunday in Johannesburg, South Africa South Africa Innings H. Amla not out 153 R. Rossouw c Benn b Taylor 128 A. de Villiers c Carter b Russell 149 D. Miller not out 0 Extras (lb-4 nb-1 w-4) 9 Total (for 2 wickets, 50 overs) 439 Fall of wickets: 1-247 R. Rossouw,2-439 A. de Villiers Did not bat: F. du Plessis, J. Duminy, F. Behardien, V. Philander, D. Steyn, M. Morkel, I. Tahir Bowling J. Taylor 10 - 0 - 95 - 1(w-1) J. Holder 9 - 0 - 91 - 0 S. Benn 10 - 0 - 49 - 0 A. Russell 10 - 0 - 78 - 1(w-2) D. Sammy 4 - 0 - 26 - 0 M. Samuels 3 - 0 - 28 - 0 Dw. Smith 4 - 0 - 68 - 0(nb-1 w-1) West Indies Innings Dw. Smith c Duminy b Behardien 64 C. Gayle c Behardien b M. Morkel 19 L. Johnson lbw b Philander 1 M. Samuels c Behardien b Philander 40 D. Ramdin c du Plessis b M. Morkel 57 J. Carter c sub b Steyn 40 A. Russell c du Plessis b Tahir 0 D. Sammy not out 25 J. Holder not out 21 Extras (b-8 lb-4 nb-2 w-10) 24 Total (for 7 wickets, 50 overs) 291 Fall of wickets: 1-36 C. Gayle,2-63 L. Johnson,3-122 Dw. Smith,4-148 M. Samuels,5-231 J. Carter,6-232 A. Russell,7-253 D. Ramdin Did not bat: J. Taylor, S. Benn Bowling M. Morkel 10 - 0 - 43 - 2(nb-2 w-2) V. Philander 10 - 0 - 69 - 2(w-5) D. Steyn 10 - 0 - 29 - 1(w-2) J. Duminy 4 - 0 - 39 - 0 I. Tahir 10 - 0 - 60 - 1(w-1) F. Behardien 6 - 0 - 39 - 1 Referees Umpire: Steve Davis Umpire: Adrian Holdstock TV umpire: Sundaram Ravi Match referee: Chris Broad Result: South Africa won by 148 runs