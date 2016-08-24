Aug 24 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the first One Day International between England and Pakistan on Wednesday in Southampton, England
Pakistan Innings
Az. Ali c Ali b Rashid 82
Sh. Khan c Buttler b Wood 16
M. Hafeez c Hales b Root 11
B. Azam lbw b Rashid 40
S. Ahmed c Wood b Woakes 55
S. Malik c Rashid b Plunkett 17
M. Nawaz not out 17
I. Wasim not out 18
Extras (w-4) 4
Total (for 6 wickets, 50 overs) 260
Fall of wickets: 1-25 Sh. Khan,2-52 M. Hafeez,3-113 B. Azam,4-178 Az. Ali,5-224 S. Malik,6-226 S. Ahmed
Did not bat: W. Riaz, M. Amir, U. Gul
Bowling
C. Woakes 10 - 2 - 43 - 1
M. Wood 10 - 0 - 57 - 1(w-3)
L. Plunkett 10 - 0 - 53 - 1
J. Root 4 - 0 - 26 - 1(w-1)
M. Ali 7 - 0 - 30 - 0
A. Rashid 9 - 0 - 51 - 2
England Innings
J. Roy c B. Azam b Nawaz 65
A. Hales c Hafeez b Gul 7
J. Root run out (, Az. Ali) 61
E. Morgan not out 33
B. Stokes not out 15
Extras (lb-6 w-7) 13
Total (for 3 wickets, 34.3 overs) 194
Fall of wickets: 1-27 A. Hales,2-116 J. Roy,3-158 J. Root
Did not bat: J. Buttler, M. Ali, C. Woakes, A. Rashid, L. Plunkett, M. Wood
Bowling
I. Wasim 5 - 0 - 23 - 0
M. Amir 6 - 0 - 33 - 0
U. Gul 6 - 0 - 46 - 1(w-2)
W. Riaz 6 - 0 - 30 - 0(w-1)
M. Nawaz 6.3 - 0 - 31 - 1
S. Malik 5 - 0 - 25 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Rob Bailey
Umpire: Simon Fry
TV umpire: Marais Erasmus
Match referee: Jeff Crowe
Result: England won by 44 runs (D/L Method)