Oct 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the fourth One Day International between India and South Africa on Thursday in Chennai, India India Innings Ro. Sharma c du Plessis b Morris 21 S. Dhawan c de Kock b Rabada 7 V. Kohli c de Kock b Rabada 138 A. Rahane c de Kock b Steyn 45 S. Raina c de Villiers b Steyn 53 M. Dhoni c de Villiers b Steyn 15 H. Singh b Rabada 0 A. Patel not out 4 B. Kumar run out (Steyn) 0 Extras (lb-3 nb-1 w-12) 16 Total (for 8 wickets, 50 overs) 299 Fall of wickets: 1-28 Ro. Sharma,2-35 S. Dhawan,3-139 A. Rahane,4-266 S. Raina,5-291 V. Kohli,6-291 H. Singh,7-299 M. Dhoni,8-299 B. Kumar Did not bat: M. Sharma, A. Mishra Bowling D. Steyn 10 - 0 - 61 - 3(w-1) K. Rabada 10 - 0 - 54 - 3(w-5) C. Morris 9 - 0 - 55 - 1(w-4) A. Phangiso 9 - 0 - 51 - 0(w-1) I. Tahir 9 - 0 - 58 - 0(nb-1) F. Behardien 3 - 0 - 17 - 0(w-1) South Africa Innings Q. de Kock c Rahane b H. Singh 43 H. Amla c Dhawan b M. Sharma 7 F. du Plessis c Dhoni b A. Patel 17 A. de Villiers c Dhoni b B. Kumar 112 D. Miller lbw b H. Singh 6 F. Behardien lbw b Mishra 22 C. Morris run out (Rahane) 9 A. Phangiso c A. Patel b B. Kumar 20 D. Steyn c Rahane b B. Kumar 6 K. Rabada not out 8 I. Tahir not out 4 Extras (lb-3 nb-2 w-5) 10 Total (for 9 wickets, 50 overs) 264 Fall of wickets: 1-36 H. Amla,2-67 Q. de Kock,3-79 F. du Plessis,4-88 D. Miller,5-144 F. Behardien,6-185 C. Morris,7-233 A. de Villiers,8-250 A. Phangiso,9-250 D. Steyn Bowling B. Kumar 10 - 0 - 68 - 3(nb-1 w-4) M. Sharma 10 - 0 - 48 - 1(nb-1 w-1) H. Singh 10 - 0 - 50 - 2 A. Patel 10 - 0 - 40 - 1 A. Mishra 10 - 1 - 55 - 1 Referees Umpire: Sundaram Ravi Umpire: Chettithody Shamsuddin TV umpire: Anil Chaudhary Match referee: Chris Broad Result: India won by 35 runs