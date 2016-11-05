Nov 5 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the first Test between Australia and South Africa on Saturday in Perth, Australia South Africa 1st innings 242 (Q. de Kock 84, T. Bavuma 51; M. Starc 4-71) Australia 1st innings 244 (D. Warner 97, S. Marsh 63; V. Philander 4-56) South Africa 2nd innings (Overnight: 104-2) S. Cook c S. Marsh b Siddle 12 D. Elgar c Starc b Hazlewood 127 H. Amla b Hazlewood 1 J. Duminy c Nevill b Siddle 141 F. du Plessis c Nevill b Starc 32 T. Bavuma c Khawaja b M. Marsh 8 Q. de Kock not out 16 V. Philander not out 23 Extras (b-4 lb-13 nb-1 w-12) 30 Total (for 6 wickets, 126 overs) 390 Fall of wickets: 1-35 S. Cook,2-45 H. Amla,3-295 J. Duminy,4-324 D. Elgar,5-346 T. Bavuma,6-352 F. du Plessis To bat: D. Steyn, K. Rabada, K. Maharaj Bowling M. Starc 27 - 7 - 99 - 1(w-1) J. Hazlewood 32 - 10 - 97 - 2(nb-1) P. Siddle 22 - 8 - 47 - 2 M. Marsh 22 - 4 - 52 - 1(w-3) N. Lyon 21 - 2 - 76 - 0 A. Voges 2 - 1 - 2 - 0 Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Nigel Llong TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough Match referee: Andy Pycroft