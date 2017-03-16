March 16 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the third Test between India and Australia on Thursday in Ranchi, India Australia 1st innings M. Renshaw c Kohli b U. Yadav 44 D. Warner c&b Jadeja 19 S. Smith not out 117 S. Marsh c Pujara b R. Ashwin 2 P. Handscomb lbw b U. Yadav 19 G. Maxwell not out 82 Extras (b-4 lb-11 nb-1) 16 Total (for 4 wickets, 90 overs) 299 Fall of wickets: 1-50 D. Warner,2-80 M. Renshaw,3-89 S. Marsh,4-140 P. Handscomb Did not bat: M. Wade, S. O'Keefe, N. Lyon, P. Cummins, J. Hazlewood Bowling I. Sharma 15 - 2 - 46 - 0(nb-1) U. Yadav 19 - 3 - 63 - 2 R. Ashwin 23 - 2 - 78 - 1 R. Jadeja 30 - 3 - 80 - 1 M. Vijay 3 - 0 - 17 - 0 Referees Umpire: Chris Gaffaney Umpire: Ian Gould TV umpire: Nigel Llong Match referee: Richie Richardson