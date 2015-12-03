Dec 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the fourth and final Test between India and South Africa on Thursday in Delhi, India
India 1st innings
M. Vijay c Amla b Piedt 12
S. Dhawan lbw b Piedt 33
C. Pujara b Abbott 14
V. Kohli c Vilas b Piedt 44
A. Rahane not out 89
Ro. Sharma c Tahir b Piedt 1
W. Saha b Abbott 1
R. Jadeja c Elgar b Abbott 24
R. Ashwin not out 6
Extras (b-4 nb-3) 7
Total (for 7 wickets, 84 overs) 231
Fall of wickets: 1-30 M. Vijay,2-62 S. Dhawan,3-66 C. Pujara,4-136 V. Kohli,5-138 Ro. Sharma,6-139 W. Saha,7-198 R. Jadeja
To bat: U. Yadav, I. Sharma
Bowling
M. Morkel 17 - 5 - 40 - 0(nb-1)
K. Abbott 17 - 6 - 23 - 3(nb-1)
D. Piedt 34 - 5 - 101 - 4(nb-1)
I. Tahir 7 - 1 - 36 - 0
D. Elgar 5 - 0 - 15 - 0
J. Duminy 4 - 0 - 12 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
Umpire: Bruce Oxenford
TV umpire: CK Nandan
Match referee: Jeff Crowe