Dec 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the fourth and final Test between India and South Africa on Thursday in Delhi, India India 1st innings M. Vijay c Amla b Piedt 12 S. Dhawan lbw b Piedt 33 C. Pujara b Abbott 14 V. Kohli c Vilas b Piedt 44 A. Rahane not out 89 Ro. Sharma c Tahir b Piedt 1 W. Saha b Abbott 1 R. Jadeja c Elgar b Abbott 24 R. Ashwin not out 6 Extras (b-4 nb-3) 7 Total (for 7 wickets, 84 overs) 231 Fall of wickets: 1-30 M. Vijay,2-62 S. Dhawan,3-66 C. Pujara,4-136 V. Kohli,5-138 Ro. Sharma,6-139 W. Saha,7-198 R. Jadeja To bat: U. Yadav, I. Sharma Bowling M. Morkel 17 - 5 - 40 - 0(nb-1) K. Abbott 17 - 6 - 23 - 3(nb-1) D. Piedt 34 - 5 - 101 - 4(nb-1) I. Tahir 7 - 1 - 36 - 0 D. Elgar 5 - 0 - 15 - 0 J. Duminy 4 - 0 - 12 - 0 Referees Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Umpire: Bruce Oxenford TV umpire: CK Nandan Match referee: Jeff Crowe