Feb 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the World Cup match between Pakistan and West Indies on Saturday in Christchurch, New Zealand West Indies Innings Dw. Smith c Sohail b So. Khan 23 C. Gayle c Riaz b Irfan 4 Da. Bravo retired hurt 49 M. Samuels c sub b Sohail 38 D. Ramdin c sub b Sohail 51 L. Simmons run out (So. Khan, U. Akmal) 50 D. Sammy c Afridi b Riaz 30 A. Russell not out 42 Extras (b-2 lb-6 nb-1 w-14) 23 Total (for 6 wickets, 50 overs) 310 Fall of wickets: 1-17 C. Gayle,2-28 Dw. Smith,3-103 M. Samuels,4-194 D. Ramdin,5-259 D. Sammy,6-310 L. Simmons Did not bat: J. Holder, J. Taylor, S. Benn Bowling M. Irfan 10 - 0 - 44 - 1(w-1) So. Khan 10 - 1 - 73 - 1(nb-1) S. Afridi 10 - 0 - 48 - 0(w-1) H. Sohail 9 - 0 - 62 - 2 W. Riaz 10 - 0 - 67 - 1(w-4) S. Maqsood 1 - 0 - 8 - 0 Pakistan Innings N. Jamshed c Russell b Taylor 0 A. Shehzad c Simmons b Holder 1 Y. Khan c Ramdin b Taylor 0 H. Sohail c sub b Taylor 0 Misbah-ul-Haq c Gayle b Russell 7 S. Maqsood c Benn b Sammy 50 U. Akmal c Dw. Smith b Russell 59 S. Afridi c Holder b Benn 28 W. Riaz c Ramdin b Russell 3 So. Khan c Ramdin b Benn 1 M. Irfan not out 2 Extras (lb-3 nb-1 w-5) 9 Total (all out, 39 overs) 160 Fall of wickets: 1-0 N. Jamshed,2-1 Y. Khan,3-1 H. Sohail,4-1 A. Shehzad,5-25 Misbah-ul-Haq,6-105 S. Maqsood,7-139 U. Akmal,8-155 W. Riaz,9-157 S. Afridi,10-160 So. Khan Bowling J. Taylor 7 - 1 - 15 - 3(w-2) J. Holder 7 - 2 - 23 - 1(w-1) A. Russell 8 - 2 - 33 - 3(w-2) D. Sammy 8 - 0 - 47 - 1 S. Benn 9 - 0 - 39 - 2(nb-1) Referees Umpire: Marais Erasmus Umpire: Nigel Llong TV umpire: Sundaram Ravi Match referee: David Boon Result: West Indies won by 150 runs