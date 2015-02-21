Feb 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the World Cup match between Pakistan and West Indies on Saturday in Christchurch, New Zealand
West Indies Innings
Dw. Smith c Sohail b So. Khan 23
C. Gayle c Riaz b Irfan 4
Da. Bravo retired hurt 49
M. Samuels c sub b Sohail 38
D. Ramdin c sub b Sohail 51
L. Simmons run out (So. Khan, U. Akmal) 50
D. Sammy c Afridi b Riaz 30
A. Russell not out 42
Extras (b-2 lb-6 nb-1 w-14) 23
Total (for 6 wickets, 50 overs) 310
Fall of wickets: 1-17 C. Gayle,2-28 Dw. Smith,3-103 M. Samuels,4-194 D. Ramdin,5-259 D. Sammy,6-310 L. Simmons
Did not bat: J. Holder, J. Taylor, S. Benn
Bowling
M. Irfan 10 - 0 - 44 - 1(w-1)
So. Khan 10 - 1 - 73 - 1(nb-1)
S. Afridi 10 - 0 - 48 - 0(w-1)
H. Sohail 9 - 0 - 62 - 2
W. Riaz 10 - 0 - 67 - 1(w-4)
S. Maqsood 1 - 0 - 8 - 0
Pakistan Innings
N. Jamshed c Russell b Taylor 0
A. Shehzad c Simmons b Holder 1
Y. Khan c Ramdin b Taylor 0
H. Sohail c sub b Taylor 0
Misbah-ul-Haq c Gayle b Russell 7
S. Maqsood c Benn b Sammy 50
U. Akmal c Dw. Smith b Russell 59
S. Afridi c Holder b Benn 28
W. Riaz c Ramdin b Russell 3
So. Khan c Ramdin b Benn 1
M. Irfan not out 2
Extras (lb-3 nb-1 w-5) 9
Total (all out, 39 overs) 160
Fall of wickets: 1-0 N. Jamshed,2-1 Y. Khan,3-1 H. Sohail,4-1 A. Shehzad,5-25 Misbah-ul-Haq,6-105 S. Maqsood,7-139 U. Akmal,8-155 W. Riaz,9-157 S. Afridi,10-160 So. Khan
Bowling
J. Taylor 7 - 1 - 15 - 3(w-2)
J. Holder 7 - 2 - 23 - 1(w-1)
A. Russell 8 - 2 - 33 - 3(w-2)
D. Sammy 8 - 0 - 47 - 1
S. Benn 9 - 0 - 39 - 2(nb-1)
Referees
Umpire: Marais Erasmus
Umpire: Nigel Llong
TV umpire: Sundaram Ravi
Match referee: David Boon
Result: West Indies won by 150 runs