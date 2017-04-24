April 24 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day in the first Test between West Indies and Pakistan on Monday in Kingston, Jamaica West Indies 1st innings 286 (R. Chase 63, J. Holder 57no, S. Dowrich 56; M. Amir 6-44) Pakistan 1st innings (Overnight: 201-4) Azhar Ali c Dowrich b Joseph 15 Ahmed Shehzad lbw b Holder 31 Babar Azam b Gabriel 72 Younis Khan c K. Brathwaite b Gabriel 58 Misbah-ul-Haq not out 99 Asad Shafiq c Dowrich b Gabriel 22 Sarfraz Ahmed b Bishoo 54 Mohammad Amir c Dowrich b Joseph 11 Wahab Riaz b Joseph 9 Yasir Shah run out () 8 Mohammad Abbas lbw b Chase 1 Extras (b-4 lb-10 nb-12 w-1) 27 Total (all out, 138.4 overs) 407 Fall of wickets: 1-23 Az. Ali,2-54 A. Shehzad,3-185 Y. Khan,4-186 B. Azam,5-236 A. Shafiq,6-324 S. Ahmed,7-341 M. Amir,8-355 W. Riaz,9-373 Y. Shah,10-407 M. Abbas Bowling S. Gabriel 29 - 6 - 92 - 3(nb-6) A. Joseph 31 - 8 - 71 - 3(nb-2) J. Holder 30 - 6 - 65 - 1(nb-4) D. Bishoo 33 - 2 - 106 - 1(w-1) R. Chase 8.4 - 1 - 37 - 1 K. Brathwaite 7 - 1 - 22 - 0 West Indies 2nd innings K. Brathwaite b Shah 14 K. Powell c Y. Khan b Shah 49 S. Hetmyer b Shah 20 S. Hope lbw b Shah 6 D. Bishoo not out 0 V. Singh not out 0 Extras (lb-4) 4 Total (for 4 wickets, 28 overs) 93 Fall of wickets: 1-22 K. Brathwaite,2-72 S. Hetmyer,3-84 S. Hope,4-89 K. Powell To bat: S. Dowrich, R. Chase, J. Holder, A. Joseph, S. Gabriel Bowling Mohammad Amir 9 - 2 - 11 - 0 Mohammad Abbas 6 - 0 - 21 - 0 Yasir Shah 9 - 0 - 33 - 4 Wahab Riaz 4 - 0 - 24 - 0 Referees Umpire: Richard Illingworth Umpire: Richard Kettleborough TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford Match referee: Chris Broad