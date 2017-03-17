March 17 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the second Test between New Zealand and South Africa on Friday in Wellington, New Zealand
New Zealand 1st innings 268 (H. Nicholls 118; J. Duminy 4-47)
South Africa 1st innings (Overnight: 20-2)
S. Cook c Neesham b Southee 3
D. Elgar c Neesham b de Grandhomme 9
K. Rabada b Southee 9
H. Amla c Nicholls b de Grandhomme 21
J. Duminy c Nicholls b Wagner 16
F. du Plessis c Watling b de Grandhomme 22
T. Bavuma c Neesham b Wagner 89
Q. de Kock c Watling b Neesham 91
V. Philander not out 36
K. Maharaj c Williamson b Wagner 1
M. Morkel not out 31
Extras (b-4 lb-5 w-12) 21
Total (for 9 wickets, 95 overs) 349
Fall of wickets: 1-12 S. Cook,2-12 D. Elgar,3-26 K. Rabada,4-59 J. Duminy,5-79 H. Amla,6-94 F. du Plessis,7-254 Q. de Kock,8-290 T. Bavuma,9-302 K. Maharaj
To bat:
Bowling
T. Southee 27 - 7 - 98 - 2(w-1)
C. de Grandhomme 23 - 7 - 52 - 3
N. Wagner 21 - 1 - 96 - 3(w-1)
J. Patel 12 - 0 - 53 - 0
J. Neesham 12 - 2 - 41 - 1(w-2)
Referees
Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
Umpire: Rod Tucker
TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford
Match referee: David Boon