Aug 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the second One Day International between West Indies and Bangladesh on Friday in St. George's, Grenada
West Indies Innings
C. Gayle c Gazi b Mahmudullah 58
K. Edwards b A. Hossain 0
Da. Bravo lbw b Gazi 53
D. Ramdin c Rahim b A. Hossain 34
L. Simmons c Mahmudullah b Mortaza 40
K. Pollard b Mortaza 26
Dw. Bravo c Rahim b Mortaza 6
J. Holder not out 8
S. Narine not out 7
Extras (b-1 lb-2 w-12) 15
Total (for 7 wickets, 50 overs) 247
Fall of wickets: 1-5 K. Edwards,2-93 C. Gayle,3-144 Da. Bravo,4-171 D. Ramdin,5-222 K. Pollard,6-231 L. Simmons,7-231 Dw. Bravo
Did not bat: R. Rampaul, K. Roach
Bowling
M. Mortaza 10 - 1 - 39 - 3(w-1)
A. Hossain 10 - 1 - 60 - 2(w-1)
M. Mahmudullah 10 - 0 - 47 - 1(w-4)
S. Gazi 9 - 1 - 47 - 1(w-1)
Nas. Hossain 1 - 0 - 8 - 0
A. Razzak 10 - 0 - 43 - 0(w-1)
Bangladesh Innings
T. Iqbal c Gayle b Roach 37
A. Haque c Ramdin b Holder 7
I. Kayes c Simmons b Rampaul 1
Sh. Rahman b Roach 4
M. Rahim c Ramdin b Narine 6
M. Mahmudullah b Narine 0
Nas. Hossain c Pollard b Roach 6
S. Gazi c K. Edwards b Narine 2
M. Mortaza lbw b Rampaul 2
A. Razzak not out 0
A. Hossain run out (Simmons, Ramdin) 0
Extras (w-5) 5
Total (all out, 24.4 overs) 70
Fall of wickets: 1-12 A. Haque,2-27 I. Kayes,3-42 Sh. Rahman,4-57 M. Rahim,5-57 M. Mahmudullah,6-57 T. Iqbal,7-60 S. Gazi,8-66 Nas. Hossain,9-70 M. Mortaza,10-70 A. Hossain
Bowling
J. Holder 6 - 0 - 17 - 1
R. Rampaul 5.4 - 1 - 21 - 2(w-1)
K. Roach 6 - 2 - 19 - 3
S. Narine 7 - 0 - 13 - 3(w-4)
Referees
Umpire: Aleem Dar
Match referee: Jeff Crowe
TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough
Umpire: Gregory Brathwaite
Result: West Indies won by 177 runs