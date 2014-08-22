Aug 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the second One Day International between West Indies and Bangladesh on Friday in St. George's, Grenada West Indies Innings C. Gayle c Gazi b Mahmudullah 58 K. Edwards b A. Hossain 0 Da. Bravo lbw b Gazi 53 D. Ramdin c Rahim b A. Hossain 34 L. Simmons c Mahmudullah b Mortaza 40 K. Pollard b Mortaza 26 Dw. Bravo c Rahim b Mortaza 6 J. Holder not out 8 S. Narine not out 7 Extras (b-1 lb-2 w-12) 15 Total (for 7 wickets, 50 overs) 247 Fall of wickets: 1-5 K. Edwards,2-93 C. Gayle,3-144 Da. Bravo,4-171 D. Ramdin,5-222 K. Pollard,6-231 L. Simmons,7-231 Dw. Bravo Did not bat: R. Rampaul, K. Roach Bowling M. Mortaza 10 - 1 - 39 - 3(w-1) A. Hossain 10 - 1 - 60 - 2(w-1) M. Mahmudullah 10 - 0 - 47 - 1(w-4) S. Gazi 9 - 1 - 47 - 1(w-1) Nas. Hossain 1 - 0 - 8 - 0 A. Razzak 10 - 0 - 43 - 0(w-1) Bangladesh Innings T. Iqbal c Gayle b Roach 37 A. Haque c Ramdin b Holder 7 I. Kayes c Simmons b Rampaul 1 Sh. Rahman b Roach 4 M. Rahim c Ramdin b Narine 6 M. Mahmudullah b Narine 0 Nas. Hossain c Pollard b Roach 6 S. Gazi c K. Edwards b Narine 2 M. Mortaza lbw b Rampaul 2 A. Razzak not out 0 A. Hossain run out (Simmons, Ramdin) 0 Extras (w-5) 5 Total (all out, 24.4 overs) 70 Fall of wickets: 1-12 A. Haque,2-27 I. Kayes,3-42 Sh. Rahman,4-57 M. Rahim,5-57 M. Mahmudullah,6-57 T. Iqbal,7-60 S. Gazi,8-66 Nas. Hossain,9-70 M. Mortaza,10-70 A. Hossain Bowling J. Holder 6 - 0 - 17 - 1 R. Rampaul 5.4 - 1 - 21 - 2(w-1) K. Roach 6 - 2 - 19 - 3 S. Narine 7 - 0 - 13 - 3(w-4) Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Match referee: Jeff Crowe TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough Umpire: Gregory Brathwaite Result: West Indies won by 177 runs