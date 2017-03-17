March 17 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the third Test between India and Australia on Friday in Ranchi, India Australia 1st innings (Overnight: 299-4) M. Renshaw c Kohli b U. Yadav 44 D. Warner c&b Jadeja 19 S. Smith not out 178 S. Marsh c Pujara b R. Ashwin 2 P. Handscomb lbw b U. Yadav 19 G. Maxwell c Saha b Jadeja 104 M. Wade c Saha b Jadeja 37 P. Cummins b Jadeja 0 S. O'Keefe c Vijay b U. Yadav 25 N. Lyon c Nair b Jadeja 1 J. Hazlewood run out (Jadeja, Rahul) 0 Extras (b-9 lb-11 nb-2) 22 Total (all out, 137.3 overs) 451 Fall of wickets: 1-50 D. Warner,2-80 M. Renshaw,3-89 S. Marsh,4-140 P. Handscomb,5-331 G. Maxwell,6-395 M. Wade,7-395 P. Cummins,8-446 S. O'Keefe,9-449 N. Lyon,10-451 J. Hazlewood Bowling I. Sharma 20 - 2 - 70 - 0(nb-2) U. Yadav 31 - 3 - 106 - 3 R. Ashwin 34 - 2 - 114 - 1 R. Jadeja 49.3 - 8 - 124 - 5 M. Vijay 3 - 0 - 17 - 0 India 1st innings L. Rahul c Wade b Cummins 67 M. Vijay not out 42 C. Pujara not out 10 Extras (lb-1) 1 Total (for 1 wickets, 40 overs) 120 Fall of wickets: 1-91 L. Rahul To bat: V. Kohli, A. Rahane, K. Nair, W. Saha, R. Ashwin, R. Jadeja, U. Yadav, I. Sharma Bowling J. Hazlewood 9 - 2 - 25 - 0 P. Cummins 10 - 1 - 22 - 1 S. O'Keefe 10 - 3 - 30 - 0 N. Lyon 11 - 0 - 42 - 0 Referees Umpire: Chris Gaffaney Umpire: Ian Gould TV umpire: Nigel Llong Match referee: Richie Richardson