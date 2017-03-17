March 17 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the second and final Test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on Friday in Colombo, Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 1st innings 338 (D. Chandimal 138) Bangladesh 1st innings (Overnight: 214-5) T. Iqbal lbw b Herath 49 S. Sarkar b Sandakan 61 I. Kayes lbw b Sandakan 34 Sa. Rahman c D. de Silva b Lakmal 42 T. Islam lbw b Sandakan 0 S. Al Hasan c Chandimal b Sandakan 116 M. Rahim b Lakmal 52 Mosa. Hossain st Dickwella b Herath 75 M. Hasan lbw b Herath 24 M. Rahman lbw b Herath 0 S. Roy not out 0 Extras (b-4 lb-8 w-2) 14 Total (all out, 134.1 overs) 467 Fall of wickets: 1-95 T. Iqbal,2-130 S. Sarkar,3-192 I. Kayes,4-192 T. Islam,5-198 Sa. Rahman,6-290 M. Rahim,7-421 S. Al Hasan,8-454 M. Hasan,9-454 M. Rahman,10-467 Mosa. Hossain Bowling S. Lakmal 25 - 3 - 90 - 2(w-1) D. Perera 33 - 5 - 100 - 0 R. Herath 34.1 - 6 - 82 - 4 A. Gunaratne 7 - 0 - 38 - 0(w-1) L. Sandakan 33 - 2 - 140 - 4 D. de Silva 2 - 0 - 5 - 0 Sri Lanka 2nd innings D. Karunaratne not out 25 U. Tharanga not out 25 Extras (b-4) 4 Total (for no loss, 13 overs) 54 Fall of wickets: To bat: K. Mendis, D. Chandimal, A. Gunaratne, D. de Silva, N. Dickwella, D. Perera, R. Herath, S. Lakmal, L. Sandakan Bowling S. Roy 5 - 1 - 13 - 0 M. Hasan 4 - 0 - 20 - 0 M. Rahman 1 - 0 - 6 - 0 S. Al Hasan 2 - 0 - 6 - 0 Mosa. Hossain 1 - 0 - 5 - 0 Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Sundaram Ravi TV umpire: Marais Erasmus Match referee: Andy Pycroft