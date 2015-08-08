Aug 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play on the third day in the fourth Test between England and Australia on Saturday in Nottingham, England
Australia 1st innings 60 (S. Broad 8-15)
England 1st innings 391 for 9 decl (J. Root 130, J. Bairstow 74; M. Starc 6-111)
Australia 2nd innings (Overnight: 241-7)
C. Rogers c Root b Stokes 52
D. Warner c Broad b Stokes 64
S. Smith c Stokes b Broad 5
S. Marsh c Root b Stokes 2
M. Clarke c Bell b Wood 13
A. Voges not out 51
P. Nevill lbw b Stokes 17
M. Johnson c Cook b Stokes 5
M. Starc c Bell b Stokes 0
J. Hazlewood b Wood 0
N. Lyon b Wood 4
Extras (b-20 lb-16 nb-3 w-1) 40
Total (all out, 72.4 overs) 253
Fall of wickets: 1-113 C. Rogers,2-130 D. Warner,3-136 S. Marsh,4-136 S. Smith,5-174 M. Clarke,6-224 P. Nevill,7-236 M. Johnson,8-242 M. Starc,9-243 J. Hazlewood,10-253 N. Lyon
Bowling
S. Broad 16 - 5 - 36 - 1
M. Wood 17.4 - 3 - 69 - 3(nb-2 w-1)
S. Finn 12 - 4 - 42 - 0(nb-1)
B. Stokes 21 - 8 - 36 - 6
M. Ali 6 - 0 - 34 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Aleem Dar
Umpire: Sundaram Ravi
TV umpire: Marais Erasmus
Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle
Result: England won by an innings and 78 runs