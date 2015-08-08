Aug 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play on the third day in the fourth Test between England and Australia on Saturday in Nottingham, England Australia 1st innings 60 (S. Broad 8-15) England 1st innings 391 for 9 decl (J. Root 130, J. Bairstow 74; M. Starc 6-111) Australia 2nd innings (Overnight: 241-7) C. Rogers c Root b Stokes 52 D. Warner c Broad b Stokes 64 S. Smith c Stokes b Broad 5 S. Marsh c Root b Stokes 2 M. Clarke c Bell b Wood 13 A. Voges not out 51 P. Nevill lbw b Stokes 17 M. Johnson c Cook b Stokes 5 M. Starc c Bell b Stokes 0 J. Hazlewood b Wood 0 N. Lyon b Wood 4 Extras (b-20 lb-16 nb-3 w-1) 40 Total (all out, 72.4 overs) 253 Fall of wickets: 1-113 C. Rogers,2-130 D. Warner,3-136 S. Marsh,4-136 S. Smith,5-174 M. Clarke,6-224 P. Nevill,7-236 M. Johnson,8-242 M. Starc,9-243 J. Hazlewood,10-253 N. Lyon Bowling S. Broad 16 - 5 - 36 - 1 M. Wood 17.4 - 3 - 69 - 3(nb-2 w-1) S. Finn 12 - 4 - 42 - 0(nb-1) B. Stokes 21 - 8 - 36 - 6 M. Ali 6 - 0 - 34 - 0 Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Sundaram Ravi TV umpire: Marais Erasmus Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle Result: England won by an innings and 78 runs