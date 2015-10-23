Oct 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the second and final Test between Sri Lanka and West Indies on Friday in Colombo, Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 1st innings 200 (M. Siriwardana 68; J. Warrican 4-67) West Indies 1st innings (Overnight: 17-1) K. Brathwaite c K. Perera b Siriwardana 47 S. Hope lbw b Prasad 4 D. Bishoo c K. Perera b Prasad 13 Da. Bravo b Prasad 2 M. Samuels c Mathews b Siriwardana 13 J. Blackwood c K. Perera b Prasad 16 D. Ramdin b Herath 14 J. Holder c Mathews b D. Perera 21 K. Roach not out 17 J. Taylor lbw b D. Perera 1 J. Warrican c&b D. Perera 1 Extras (b-9 lb-3 nb-1 w-1) 14 Total (all out, 64.2 overs) 163 Fall of wickets: 1-7 S. Hope,2-33 D. Bishoo,3-37 Da. Bravo,4-76 M. Samuels,5-89 K. Brathwaite,6-105 J. Blackwood,7-137 D. Ramdin,8-149 J. Holder,9-151 J. Taylor,10-163 J. Warrican Bowling D. Prasad 12 - 3 - 34 - 4(nb-1 w-1) N. Pradeep 11 - 3 - 24 - 0 R. Herath 20 - 5 - 39 - 1 D. Perera 11.2 - 3 - 28 - 3 M. Siriwardana 10 - 2 - 26 - 2 Sri Lanka 2nd innings D. Karunaratne c Bishoo b Taylor 0 K. Silva not out 31 K. Mendis c Ramdin b Warrican 39 D. Chandimal not out 5 Extras (lb-1) 1 Total (for 2 wickets, 31 overs) 76 Fall of wickets: 1-0 D. Karunaratne,2-55 K. Mendis To bat: A. Mathews, M. Siriwardana, K. Perera, D. Prasad, R. Herath, N. Pradeep, D. Perera Bowling J. Taylor 4 - 1 - 15 - 1 K. Roach 4 - 1 - 10 - 0 J. Holder 5 - 1 - 9 - 0 J. Warrican 11 - 1 - 21 - 1 D. Bishoo 7 - 1 - 20 - 0 Referees Umpire: Simon Fry Umpire: Rod Tucker TV umpire: Marais Erasmus Match referee: David Boon