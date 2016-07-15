July 15 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the first Test between England and Pakistan on Friday in London, England Pakistan 1st innings (Overnight: 282-6) M. Hafeez c Bairstow b Woakes 40 S. Masood c Bairstow b Woakes 7 Az. Ali lbw b Ball 7 Y. Khan c Ali b Broad 33 Misbah-ul-Haq b Broad 114 A. Shafiq c Bairstow b Woakes 73 R. Ali b Woakes 0 S. Ahmed c Vince b Woakes 25 W. Riaz b Woakes 0 M. Amir c Root b Broad 12 Y. Shah not out 11 Extras (b-4 lb-10 nb-1 w-2) 17 Total (all out, 99.2 overs) 339 Fall of wickets: 1-38 S. Masood,2-51 M. Hafeez,3-77 Az. Ali,4-134 Y. Khan,5-282 A. Shafiq,6-282 R. Ali,7-310 S. Ahmed,8-310 W. Riaz,9-316 Misbah-ul-Haq,10-339 M. Amir Bowling S. Broad 27.2 - 9 - 71 - 3(w-1) J. Ball 19 - 5 - 51 - 1(w-1) C. Woakes 24 - 7 - 70 - 6 S. Finn 21 - 2 - 86 - 0 M. Ali 7 - 0 - 46 - 0(nb-1) J. Vince 1 - 0 - 1 - 0 England 1st innings A. Cook b Amir 81 A. Hales c Az. Ali b R. Ali 6 J. Root c Hafeez b Shah 48 J. Vince lbw b Shah 16 G. Ballance lbw b Shah 6 J. Bairstow b Shah 29 M. Ali lbw b Shah 23 C. Woakes not out 31 S. Broad not out 11 Extras (nb-2) 2 Total (for 7 wickets, 71 overs) 253 Fall of wickets: 1-8 A. Hales,2-118 J. Root,3-139 J. Vince,4-147 G. Ballance,5-173 A. Cook,6-193 J. Bairstow,7-232 M. Ali To bat: J. Ball, S. Finn Bowling M. Amir 18 - 2 - 65 - 1 R. Ali 14 - 1 - 68 - 1 W. Riaz 14 - 0 - 56 - 0(nb-2) Y. Shah 25 - 5 - 64 - 5 Referees Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Umpire: Joel Wilson TV umpire: Rod Tucker Match referee: Richie Richardson