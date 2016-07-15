July 15 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the first Test between England and Pakistan on Friday in London, England
Pakistan 1st innings (Overnight: 282-6)
M. Hafeez c Bairstow b Woakes 40
S. Masood c Bairstow b Woakes 7
Az. Ali lbw b Ball 7
Y. Khan c Ali b Broad 33
Misbah-ul-Haq b Broad 114
A. Shafiq c Bairstow b Woakes 73
R. Ali b Woakes 0
S. Ahmed c Vince b Woakes 25
W. Riaz b Woakes 0
M. Amir c Root b Broad 12
Y. Shah not out 11
Extras (b-4 lb-10 nb-1 w-2) 17
Total (all out, 99.2 overs) 339
Fall of wickets: 1-38 S. Masood,2-51 M. Hafeez,3-77 Az. Ali,4-134 Y. Khan,5-282 A. Shafiq,6-282 R. Ali,7-310 S. Ahmed,8-310 W. Riaz,9-316 Misbah-ul-Haq,10-339 M. Amir
Bowling
S. Broad 27.2 - 9 - 71 - 3(w-1)
J. Ball 19 - 5 - 51 - 1(w-1)
C. Woakes 24 - 7 - 70 - 6
S. Finn 21 - 2 - 86 - 0
M. Ali 7 - 0 - 46 - 0(nb-1)
J. Vince 1 - 0 - 1 - 0
England 1st innings
A. Cook b Amir 81
A. Hales c Az. Ali b R. Ali 6
J. Root c Hafeez b Shah 48
J. Vince lbw b Shah 16
G. Ballance lbw b Shah 6
J. Bairstow b Shah 29
M. Ali lbw b Shah 23
C. Woakes not out 31
S. Broad not out 11
Extras (nb-2) 2
Total (for 7 wickets, 71 overs) 253
Fall of wickets: 1-8 A. Hales,2-118 J. Root,3-139 J. Vince,4-147 G. Ballance,5-173 A. Cook,6-193 J. Bairstow,7-232 M. Ali
To bat: J. Ball, S. Finn
Bowling
M. Amir 18 - 2 - 65 - 1
R. Ali 14 - 1 - 68 - 1
W. Riaz 14 - 0 - 56 - 0(nb-2)
Y. Shah 25 - 5 - 64 - 5
Referees
Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
Umpire: Joel Wilson
TV umpire: Rod Tucker
Match referee: Richie Richardson